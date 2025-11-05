New advancements to Snowflake Horizon Catalog and Snowflake Openflow enable enterprises to make all their data accessible for AI agents

New suite of developer tools to supercharge agentic AI, enabling developers to deploy AI apps faster and more reliably

Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, today announced several product innovations to its platform, empowering organizations to easily deploy agentic AI at scale and deliver trusted and accurate insights.

These enhancements include the general availability of Snowflake Intelligence, an enterprise intelligence agent that provides every user with the ability to answer complex questions in natural language and put insights at every employee’s fingertips. Together with advancements to Snowflake Openflow and Snowflake Horizon Catalog, organizations can drive more robust data insights by connecting all of their data — structured, unstructured, and semi-structured — from disparate sources and catalogs to power agentic AI. This all takes place within Snowflake’s secure, governed and interoperable environment – free of vendor lock-in.

Snowflake also announced a suite of enhanced AI-native and collaboration tools enabling developers to build, test, and deploy enterprise-ready AI apps faster and safer while reducing overhead and total cost of ownership – all within a single governed platform.

“For more than a decade, Snowflake has served as a cornerstone of global enterprises’ data strategies. Our next evolution is about bringing AI to this data, allowing every customer to unlock intelligence that is uniquely their own,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake. “Our latest enhancements to the Snowflake platform make this possible, democratizing the power of AI so every employee can make smarter and faster decisions, fundamentally changing how our customers will innovate for years to come.”

Snowflake Intelligence: All Your Knowledge. One Trusted Enterprise Agent

Snowflake Intelligence is now generally available to Snowflake’s global customer base of more than 12,000 organizations. With a single question, Snowflake Intelligence can facilitate deep research and suggest solutions to previously difficult and time-consuming business problems — allowing users to move beyond the “what” to the critical “why.” Built for reliability and scale, it’s enterprise-ready with trust, governance, and security at the forefront, allowing employees to confidently access and analyze data through natural language while helping ensure that confidential information stays confidential. This, in turn, reduces the guesswork in decision-making, fostering a new culture of data across the enterprise.

In the past three months alone, more than 1,000 Snowflake customers – including Cisco, Toyota Motor Europe, TS Imagine and the USA Bobsled/Skeleton Team – have already leveraged Snowflake Intelligence to rapidly and easily deploy over 15,000 AI agents across their businesses.

"Snowflake Intelligence has transformed our development timeline, reducing agent deployment from months to weeks. This has fundamentally shifted our team's focus from writing code, to prioritizing what truly drives value: building rich business context and robust semantic models," said Thierry Martin, Head of Data and AI at Toyota Motor Europe. "The result is a significant competitive advantage — we're bringing secure, compliant data solutions to market faster, while eliminating data movement risks.”

Powered by industry-leading AI models from providers like Anthropic, Snowflake Intelligence is transforming complex queries into conversational insights, ultimately democratizing data and AI access across the enterprise. New innovations from Snowflake’s AI Research Team make Snowflake Intelligence up to three times faster on text-to-SQL queries, delivering real-time answers with the same trusted accuracy. To increase the trustworthiness and accuracy of responses, the team also pioneered a novel evaluation method coined the Agent GPA (Goal, Plan, Action) framework that catches up to 95% of errors when tested on standard datasets, achieving near-human levels of error detection.

Snowflake Delivers the Enterprise Lakehouse with Enhanced Open Data Access and Flexibility for Agentic AI

Snowflake has also announced advancements to Snowflake Horizon Catalog and Snowflake Openflow (now generally available) to enable enterprises to easily connect all of their data from disparate sources and catalogs to fuel more robust, accurate and trusted AI-driven insights. New innovations to Horizon Catalog provide context for AI and a unified security and governance framework that secures and connects data across every region, cloud, and format — all interoperable and without vendor lock-in. In turn, Openflow allows enterprise users to securely automate data integration and ingestion from virtually any source, making it easier to keep data centralized across the enterprise lakehouse.

Snowflake also unveiled the following advancements to make data more accessible for AI agents (such as Snowflake Intelligence) to drive value — all with consistent security and governance:

By bringing open APIs from Apache Polaris™ (Incubating) and Apache Iceberg™ REST Catalog directly into Horizon Catalog, Snowflake now provides customers with an enterprise lakehouse that centralizes governance, security, and interoperable access management across their data in open table formats.

and directly into Horizon Catalog, Snowflake now provides customers with an enterprise lakehouse that centralizes governance, security, and interoperable access management across their data in open table formats. With Interactive Tables and Warehouses (now in private preview), Snowflake is redefining how enterprises can build and power AI agents and apps by helping organizations turn data into immediate insights and near real-time experiences.

(now in private preview), Snowflake is redefining how enterprises can build and power AI agents and apps by helping organizations turn data into immediate insights and near real-time experiences. With near real-time streaming analytics (private preview soon), Snowflake is enabling organizations to act on live data within seconds, using the familiar tools and secure platform they already trust. Customers can now combine live data with historical context to power mission-critical use cases like fraud detection, personalization, recommendations, observability, and IoT monitoring.

(private preview soon), Snowflake is enabling organizations to act on live data within seconds, using the familiar tools and secure platform they already trust. Customers can now combine live data with historical context to power mission-critical use cases like fraud detection, personalization, recommendations, observability, and IoT monitoring. Snowflake is expanding integration options through its partnership with Oracle (now in private preview), enabling customers to harness near real-time change data capture built on Openflow to continuously stream transactional updates into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

(now in private preview), enabling customers to harness near real-time change data capture built on Openflow to continuously stream transactional updates into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Following Snowflake’s recent acquisition of Crunchy Data, the company has introduced Snowflake Postgres (public preview soon), a fully-managed service that brings the world's most popular database onto the Snowflake platform. Snowflake is also open sourcing pg_lake (now generally available), a set of Postgres extensions designed to help developers and data engineers integrate Postgres with a powerful lakehouse system.

(public preview soon), a fully-managed service that brings the world's most popular database onto the Snowflake platform. Snowflake is also open sourcing (now generally available), a set of Postgres extensions designed to help developers and data engineers integrate Postgres with a powerful lakehouse system. Snowflake is also enhancing data resilience with Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (now in public preview) for managed Iceberg tables, further safeguarding enterprises’ critical data across the entire enterprise lakehouse.

Snowflake Unveils New Developer Tools to Supercharge Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI Development

Snowflake also unveiled a suite of new developer tools designed to help organizations rapidly build, test and deploy cutting-edge, production-ready AI apps faster and more securely.

Developers can now streamline their data workflows with Cortex Code (in private preview), a refreshed AI assistant within the Snowflake UI that lets users interact with their entire Snowflake environment using natural language. Cortex Code helps users easily understand their Snowflake usage, optimize complex queries, and fine-tune their results to maximize cost savings.

(in private preview), a refreshed AI assistant within the Snowflake UI that lets users interact with their entire Snowflake environment using natural language. Cortex Code helps users easily understand their Snowflake usage, optimize complex queries, and fine-tune their results to maximize cost savings. With enhancements to Snowflake Cortex AISQL (now generally available), developers can build scalable AI pipelines within Snowflake Dynamic Tables (now generally available) to create AI-inference pipelines through a simple declarative SQL query. Leveraging AI Redact (in public preview soon) within Cortex AISQL, users can scale more confidently with the ability to detect and redact sensitive data from unstructured data, allowing them to ready their multimodal dataset for AI while maintaining security and privacy.

(now generally available), developers can build scalable AI pipelines within (now generally available) to create AI-inference pipelines through a simple declarative SQL query. Leveraging (in public preview soon) within Cortex AISQL, users can scale more confidently with the ability to detect and redact sensitive data from unstructured data, allowing them to ready their multimodal dataset for AI while maintaining security and privacy. Snowflake’s centralized development environment Workspaces (now generally available) eliminates siloed data work and boosts collaboration, providing a unified editor for creating, organizing, and managing code across multiple file types. Workspaces is enhanced with direct Git Integration (now generally available), providing developers a seamless way to review version control, and VS Code Integration (now generally available), allowing users to work from their preferred Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and share code with the rest of their team.

(now generally available) eliminates siloed data work and boosts collaboration, providing a unified editor for creating, organizing, and managing code across multiple file types. Workspaces is enhanced with direct (now generally available), providing developers a seamless way to review version control, and (now generally available), allowing users to work from their preferred Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and share code with the rest of their team. With dbt Projects on Snowflake (now generally available), enterprises can build, test, deploy, and monitor their dbt projects directly within their Snowflake environment — empowering engineers to focus on delivering insights rather than maintaining various tools and infrastructure. Snowflake is also helping organizations further accelerate developer productivity by running existing Apache Spark™4 code on Snowflake’s secure engine with Snowpark Connect for Apache Spark (now generally available).

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).