Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s fastest-growing super-app and technology company, Snoonu, is delivering its support for the students and alumni of Qatar Foundation – in the form of a three-year partnership that will see it sponsor two of the organization’s major events.

Snoonu will be among the sponsors of the Annual Qatar Foundation Alumni Forum 2025, which will be held in October, and the Qatar Foundation Higher Education Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit, taking place in November. The company will also be among the sponsors of these two events in 2026 and 2027.

The sponsorship agreement, signed at an Education City ceremony, illustrates Snoonu’s support for the continued growth and impact of Qatar Foundation’s (QF) unique ecosystem of education, and those who learn, grow, explore, and innovate within it as they gain the knowledge, values, and drive to be future leaders within and beyond Qatar.

“This strategic partnership with Snoonu strengthens platforms that enable our global community of talented alumni to reconnect, network, and support each other, and that empower them to ideate and innovate,” said Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation. “But it also goes further.

“Snoonu – created by a QF alumnus - is a true success story for Qatar and an example of what the ecosystem of knowledge we have built and evolved over the past 30 years can enable and inspire. The company’s support for our past and present students reflects shared beliefs and enduring bonds, and what it has achieved – and continues to achieve – can now inspire the thousands of learners who are shaping their own paths at Education City today.

“Through its sponsorship, Snoonu is once again investing in the future, and in those who will be that future. We are delighted to be partnering with such a forward-looking, socially minded company that truly believes in the importance of giving back.”

Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu – and an alumnus of QF partner university HEC Paris, Doha – said: “At Snoonu, we are proud to partner with Qatar Foundation in a collaboration that goes beyond business; it reflects our shared commitment to empowering communities, nurturing innovation, and creating sustainable impact for the future of Qatar.

“This three-year partnership is a testament to the trust placed in homegrown companies like Snoonu, and we look forward to working hand in hand with Qatar Foundation to deliver solutions that inspire progress and serve our nation with pride.”

Shaymaa Al Qarni, Public Affairs and Strategic Relations Senior Manager at Snoonu, said the company’s collaboration with QF “underscores the importance of shared social responsibility, exemplified through the ‘Snoonu Majlis’ at Qatar Foundation, which will host a series of events and training workshops led by Snoonu experts.”

The Annual Qatar Foundation Alumni Forum 2025 will bring together members of QF’s 18,000-strong alumni community to network, engage with QF leaders and national stakeholders, discuss challenges and opportunities, and reinforce their connections to QF and Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Foundation Higher Education Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit aims to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and catalyze innovation among students at universities within QF’s unique ecosystem of education with selected student startups being pitched to investors.

