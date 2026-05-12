Kuwait City: Snoonu has officially launched in Kuwait, marking a significant step in its expansion across the GCC.

Snoonu is not just a delivery app. It is a technology company built on advanced cloud infrastructure, powered by a world-class team with experience across some of the most respected names in global tech. The platform is designed to bring together multiple everyday services into one seamless experience.

With its Kuwait launch, Snoonu is introducing four services:

Groceries: Daily essentials, fast and reliable.

Snoosend: An on-demand courier service that enables users to send and receive anything, with ease and speed.

Flowers and Gifts: Curated gifting for every occasion.

Services: Trusted home professionals including electricians, plumbers and maintenance specialists and much more, available on demand.

Additional services will follow as Snoonu establishes its presence across Kuwait in the coming months.

"Kuwait represents a defining moment in Snoonu's regional growth. We are committed to building a platform that delivers real value through speed, efficiency, and a world-class user experience," said Hamad Al-Hajri, CEO of Jahez International.

"Our focus in Kuwait is to build something this market truly deserves. A platform that understands the needs of its people and is committed to growing alongside them," said Bader Al-Ajeel, CEO of Snoonu - Kuwait.

Founded in 2019, Snoonu has grown into one of the GCC’s leading technology companies. The Kuwait launch is part of the company’s broader strategy to scale its multi-service platform across regional markets, backed by Jahez International following its majority acquisition in 2025.

Snoonu is available now. Download the app on the App Store and Google Play.