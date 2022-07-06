Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SNC-Lavalin, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded facilities management (FM) services contract by the Wave 2 Schools Project of the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which is jointly procured with Tatweer Buildings Company (TBC), as part of a consortium that includes Vision Invest, Al Omran Group, and SNC-Lavalin.

The Wave 2 is a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme that aims to finance, design, build, and facility manage 60 public schools in Medina, western Saudi Arabia, for a duration of 20 years. The scope of work includes integrated facilities management services, grounds maintenance, and lifecycle management. In addition, SNC-Lavalin will provide management services and develop processes supported by a Computer-Aided Facilities Management system (CAFM) and a virtual FM helpdesk mobile application that will be easily accessed in real-time by the school administration team to enable timely and effective reactive maintenance. The Wave 2 Schools Project is expected to benefit more than 50,000 students. In 2020, SNC-Lavalin was also awarded FM services contract by the Wave 1 Schools Project of MoE that covers 60 public schools in the cities of Jeddah and Makkah in KSA.

“We are proud to be part of this significant PPP project that aims to support Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding educational services in various regions across the Kingdom,“ said Mohamed Youssef, Senior Vice-President, Middle East & North Africa, Projects and O&M, Engineering Services, SNC-Lavalin. “The repeated wins of TBC’s Wave 1 and 2 Schools Projects are testament to our successful track record as a leading FM services provider and trusted partner to maintain these facilities according to the highest technology, quality, and safety standards.”

As part of Saudi Vision 2030 goals, MoE and TBC are partnering with the private sector to provide high-quality infrastructure for all public schools and an attractive learning environment that will ultimately replace the current facilities. As part of this initiative, MoE and TBC are procuring schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by using a PPP Model under different waves. With extensive experience in infrastructure projects engineering services, SNC-Lavalin work closely with clients across the Middle East to help them implement advanced facilities management solutions designed to deliver a responsive, consistent operations and maintenance structure and ensure all systems are running to their best potential.

