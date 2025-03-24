RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: SNB Capital acted as the sole financial advisor of Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi & Sons Investment Company (“Rajhi Invest”) on the divestment of its 40% minority interest in Berain Water Company (“Berain”), to Hassana Investment Company (“Hassana”) the investment manager of Saudi Arabia’s General Organization for Social Insurance (“GOSI”).

Berain is a key player in the bottled water sector in Saudi Arabia, offering its products under a well-established multi-brand portfolio. The company has a fully integrated business model, strategically positioned to leverage its robust manufacturing capabilities, efficient procurement processes, and an extensive logistics and distribution network. Within three state-of-the-art factories located in Riyadh and Jeddah, along with 24 storage and warehousing facilities across various cities in Saudi Arabia, Berain is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for its products across the Kingdom.

Commenting on the transaction, Zaid Ghoul, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at SNB Capital said “The transaction comes as the Saudi consumer sector continues to present excellent growth opportunities driven by strong demographics and supplemented by significant and growing tourism inflows. Additionally, the bottled water industry benefits from increasing health awareness on the back of Vision 2030 initiatives to reduce consumption of sugary beverages and continuous investments in health infrastructure including fitness and recreational facilities. The transaction aligns Hassana’s long term investment strategy in the consumer sector with Rajhi Invest’s track record of building successful industrial players, and is an excellent partnership platform between the stakeholders”.

SNB Capital continues to play a leading role offering strategic support and financial expertise in mergers and acquisitions, in addition to its visible role in equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and debt advisory. SNB Capital remains committed to helping companies expand and achieve their ambitions.

About SNB Capital:

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the top ranked broker in terms of market share on the Saudi Exchange as of December 2024, and the largest asset manager in Saudi Arabia with SAR 239 billion (USD 63.73 billion) of assets under management as of March 2024. Further information is available at www.alahlicapital.com.

Follow SNB Capital on X @Capital_SNB. For media or general inquiries contact: snbccom@alahlicapital.com