Dubai, UAE: Today, Dubai- based SNASCO Investments have announced its acquisition of homegrown hospitality chain, Shakespeare and Co. With the transaction expected to be completed in the coming weeks, pending final due diligence, the procurement terms will see SNASCO investments take over the rights to the 32-store and 8-franchise business across the GCC.

Over the years, Shakespeare and Co. have become an integral part of the local homegrown food scene, earning a place in the hearts of locals and tourists alike. Its unique blend of vintage charm, contemporary flair, and world-class cuisine has made it a favourite destination for special occasions, family gatherings, and casual dining experiences.

As part of the transaction, SNASCO Investments Middle East plans to expand the Shakespeare and Co. brand across the GCC and beyond, leveraging its strong track record in the hospitality and restaurant industries. SNASCO's portfolio includes Oakberry, a World famous Brazilian acai berry brand, the popular Outback Steakhouse Chain in Saudi Arabia and Veggitech, a UAE-based food tech startup.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sheikh Saleh Al Sorayai CEO of SNASCO Investments Middle East, said: " We are excited to be in the final stages of acquiring Shakespeare and Co. and look forward to working closely with the team to expand the brand and deliver exceptional dining experiences to our customers.”

He added: “The acquisition will be in line with our strategy of investing in high-quality businesses with strong growth potential, and we believe that Shakespeare and Co. are well-positioned to capture the growing demand for high-quality casual dining experiences in the region."

As SNASCO Investments Middle East acquires a majority stake in Shakespeare and Co., the restaurant chain is poised to expand its reach even further, bringing its exceptional dining experiences to even more customers across the region. With its original and iconic status, Shakespeare and Co. are sure to continue serving up delicious food and unforgettable experiences for years to come.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About SNASCO Investments

Founded in 2005, SNASCO Holding is a leading investment company in the MENA region with diversified interests in varied sectors including hospitality, healthcare, and real estate creating value through long-term investments and strategic partnerships. Having established a globally integrated team with a strong culture of shared responsibility, transparency and accountability, SNASCO is well-positioned to grow exponentially in the new decade. Seeking opportunities in unexplored markets, SNASCO aims to create value through sustainable investments without compromising on social responsibilities.

For more information, please visit www.snasco.com.

About Shakespeare and Co.

Founded in 2001, Shakespeare and Co. is a leading restaurant chain with a presence in the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. The company is known for its quality food and exceptional service and has a loyal customer base across the regions in which it operates.

For more information, please visit www.shakespeare-and-co.com.

