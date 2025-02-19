Middle East: In a region eager to embrace emerging technologies, Snap Inc. is stepping up its investment in the region by empowering the next generation of Augmented Reality (AR) developers in MENA and building their AR capabilities at Web Summit Qatar 2025. With over 85% of GCC Snapchatters engaging with AR lenses daily, Snap is ensuring that the region remains at the forefront of innovation in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

At this year’s Web Summit Qatar 2025, guests will walk through an immersive AR journey, showcasing the evolution of Snap’s AR and how the technology has grown beyond entertainment to become a powerful tool for self-expression, discovery, and cultural storytelling. From face Lenses to interactive AR try-ons and real-time utility and now Gen AI, Snap’s AR continues to inspire developers and businesses alike to enhance community engagement and design immersive experiences.

Snap will also shine a spotlight on the company’s hardware technology - Snap’s fifth generation of Spectacles - that enable truly groundbreaking software experiences. Guests will have the opportunity to experience first hand the future of communication and see what it is like to interact together in the same shared experience all while being grounded in reality, giving them the chance to experience computing, the world, and one another in totally new ways.

For the first time in the region, Snap has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) bringing a new initiative that will empower 50 young creatives from the university’s Foundation year and BFA programs with tools that will help them shape the future of AR and contribute to the region’s digital ecosystem. Titled “Building a Snapchat Lens, Building Your Career”, the educational session led by Joseph Darko, Global Head of AR Developer Relations at Snapchat will showcase the transformative power of AR and allow students to unlock their creative potential.

“We’re excited about the opportunity that AR holds, both globally and in our region. Our core priority is to support the ongoing digital transformation across the GCC and help our partners and governments achieve their tech-driven agendas. With AR, we have the power to enable brands to drive business impact, empower developers to create immersive AR experiences, as well as create a positive impact on people’s lives through shared experiences,” said Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snapchat in MENA.

“Following an incredibly successful event last year, we are delighted to once again be taking center stage at this pioneering Summit. This year we’re excited to showcase how Snapchat's suite of sophisticated AR tools continue to enrich the way people communicate, learn, and experience the world around them.” added Freijeh.

What’s more? Four of Snap’s renowned experts will lead inspiring sessions at Web Summit Qatar 2025, covering a range of topics on AR and its impact on social connectivity.

Qi Pan, Snap’s Global Director, Spectacles AR Platform, will walk attendees through a journey of augmented reality, starting with innovation in mobile AR then looking at how Spectacles will foster the next generation of human connection and spatial computing.

Valentina Cullati, Director of EMEA Creative Strategy and Global Production, will explore how AR is not just a tool but is a behaviour, seamlessly integrated into daily life. Valentina will delve into the role of creators as cultural architects, building moments of connection that resonate deeply and will share why Snapchat – from its unique position of empowering creativity that drives real results – is the right place to create real impact.

Youmna Borghol, Head of Marketing Science, EMEA, will offer an overview on how marketers must adapt to stay ahead in a fast-changing environment with many new challenges. Youmna will explore how comprehensive measurement strategies can provide deeper, more actionable insights, and share how to refine strategies to better quantify and optimize the impact of marketing efforts on business outcomes.

Through an inspiring schedule of talking sessions, engaging workshops and informative live demonstrations, Snap intends to drive the conversation around the possibilities created by AR and the opportunities it enables for the community, developers and partners, as stakeholders navigate the exciting future of the digital landscape in the region.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

