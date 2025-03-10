Abu Dhabi – Shopping, streaming, and savings are set to get much better and more rewarding as Smiles, the UAE’s premier everyday rewards SuperApp, teams up with Amazon.ae to offer customers in the UAE up to 6 months of Amazon Prime, using Smiles points.

With this collaboration, customers can now subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership directly on the Smiles app at discounted prices of up to 58 per cent, courtesy of Smiles. Customers have the flexibility to redeem their Smiles Points against the subscription or pay using their credit card, earning additional points with every purchase.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “Our collaboration with Amazon is all about bringing real value and convenience to our customers. By offering discounts on Amazon Prime subscriptions through the Smiles app, we’re making it easier to Reward Your Everyday while enjoying the best in shopping, entertainment, and savings.”

Smiles customers can now subscribe to a 3 or 6-month Amazon Prime membership at a promotional rate through the Smiles app.

Available for just AED24 on the Smiles app (retail price at AED48)—a 50 per cent discount. Customers can redeem this offer using 3,000 Smiles Points or pay via credit/debit card.

Available for just AED24 on the Smiles app (retail price at AED48)—a 50 per cent discount. Customers can redeem this offer using 3,000 Smiles Points or pay via credit/debit card. 6-Month Promotion:

Available for only AED40 on the Smiles app (retail price at AED96)—a 58 per cent discount. Customers can redeem this offer using 5,000 Smiles Points or pay via credit/debit card. After the promotional period, customers will automatically be billed AED16/month by Amazon.ae to continue enjoying their Amazon Prime membership benefits.

This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds for customers in the UAE, combining Smiles’ innovative rewards ecosystem with the incremental value of Amazon Prime shopping, convenience and entertainment benefits.

Smiles, the UAE’s leading everyday rewards SuperApp, boasts a community of over five million loyal members. It empowers customers to earn and redeem points for a wide range of daily activities, including ordering food and groceries, booking home services, dining out, shopping, entertainment, travelling, and much more. "Reward Your Everyday" underscores Smiles' commitment to enhancing every aspect of daily life and integrating the SuperApp more deeply into the lifestyles of UAE residents by making each interaction convenient and rewarding and delivering unmatched value and convenience to its customers.

Prime continues to be the best way to enjoy Amazon, offering members a wide range of benefits such as Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK and Germany and access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

About Smiles

Smiles is e&'s full-service lifestyle SuperApp and one of the largest one-stop shops for the everyday needs of UAE residents and visitors. With 6,500 participating brands and over 15,000 partner outlets in the UAE, Smiles offers deals and rewards on food and grocery deliveries, home services booking, e& services as well as dining, shopping, entertainment, wellness and travel benefits, making it a premier lifestyle SuperApp. Smiles is currently one of the most downloaded apps in UAE on both the playstore as well as the app store.

Smiles currently has over 5.5 million registered members and is open to all UAE citizens, residents, and visitors. New customers can download the Smiles SuperApp from the iOS app store, Android Play store, or Huawei AppGallery to enjoy great benefits immediately.

About Prime

Prime delivers savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership, to more than 200 million paid Prime members around the world. In the UAE, the Prime membership programme includes Free Same-Day and Free One-Day Delivery for eligible orders, Free Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany on eligible items, exclusive shopping deals across a wide selection of products, incredible savings during Prime Day, access to Prime Video, and Prime Gaming.