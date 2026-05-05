Mulem platform to provide secure access to key insurance data, improving efficiency and decision-making

Initiative to strengthen fraud prevention, transparency, and efficiency in a rapidly growing insurance market

Abu Dhabi, UAE: SlashData, a UAE-based technology company specializing in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors, has announced a strategic partnership with Fidelity United. The partnership will improve how motor insurance data is accessed and used across the UAE through the adoption of Mulem, marking a significant step in advancing the insurance sector.

Through this partnership, Fidelity United will use Mulem, SlashData’s digital integration platform, to securely access vehicle, driver, and accident data. Mulem bridges the data gap by allowing insurers to connect multiple private and public data sources through a single platform. This access reduces duplication, accelerates onboarding, and enables system-wide efficiency as new participants, services, and regulatory requirements emerge.

Mulem’s intelligent system-to-system integration ensures data accuracy, reduces operational inefficiencies, strengthens fraud controls, and enables faster, more informed decision-making across the insurance value chain.

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: “This partnership marks a clear shift in how the insurance sector operates, moving toward greater connectivity, stronger data foundations, and more intelligent decision-making. Together with Fidelity United, we are simplifying how insurers access and use data through Mulem, helping build a more efficient, transparent, and reliable insurance industry.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift in the UAE insurance market, where insurers are moving toward more connected and data-driven business operations. As the number of policies and claims continues to grow, the ability to access reliable data quickly is becoming increasingly important.

Ahmed Nasef, CEO of Fidelity United, commented: “At Fidelity United, our priority is delivering faster, more reliable service to our customers. Partnering with SlashData and adopting Mulem allows us to access the data we need in real time, which means quicker onboarding, more accurate underwriting, and a smoother claims experience for policyholders across the UAE”.

The announcement comes at a time of rapid growth in the UAE insurance market, with the sector valued at approximately USD 8.5 billion and expanding through increased adoption of digital technologies and data-driven platforms. In parallel, the UAE motor insurance segment exceeds USD 4.5 billion and continues to grow alongside rising vehicle ownership and regulatory digitization.

As the insurance market continues to scale, the need for trusted digital integration is growing. Through Mulem, SlashData is advancing digital transformation to deliver more reliable and efficient services across sectors.

SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.