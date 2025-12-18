Dubai, London, Geneva – Skybound Wealth has expanded its Athletes & Creators proposition with the introduction of a dedicated global tax-planning capability, further strengthening its support for professional athletes, entertainers and digital creators operating across multiple jurisdictions.

For today’s globally mobile talent, income rarely comes from one place. Prize money in Europe, brand deals in the US, appearance fees in the Middle East and royalties paid across multiple platforms are now standard. Yet despite the complexity of these careers, many athletes and creators are still forced to piece together tax, residency and long-term planning decisions in isolation.

The result is often fragmented advice, missed opportunities and unnecessary exposure. Without a clear strategy that connects residency, travel, contracts and income across borders, wealth planning becomes reactive and value quietly slips away.

A New Level of Planning For Globally Mobile Talent

The expanded Athletes & Creators division brings a more structured, joined-up approach to planning for talent whose careers move fast and span continents. Rather than addressing individual issues as they arise, Skybound Wealth connects income, travel, residency status and commercial activity into a single, coherent framework.

This approach gives talent a clearer understanding of how their decisions today affect long-term outcomes, providing stability in careers that are often unpredictable and compressed into relatively short timeframes. The focus is on foresight rather than firefighting, and on building durable financial foundations that can support life well beyond peak earning years.

Led by Skybound’s New Group Head of Tax Planning

The new global tax-planning capability is led by Skybound Wealth’s recently appointed Group Head of Tax Planning, Shil Shah, an international tax specialist with Big Four-level experience in complex, cross-border structuring.

The appointment adds depth and technical oversight to a division already known for managing internationally mobile financial lives. It allows tax planning to sit alongside investment strategy, protection planning and long-term wealth growth from the outset, rather than as an afterthought.

Through this integrated model, athletes and creators gain clearer visibility over how different income streams are treated, how residency and travel patterns affect their tax position, and how commercial contracts and brand relationships can be structured more efficiently across jurisdictions.

The Next Phase of Athletes & Creators

Skybound Wealth created Athletes & Creators to give talent something that had long been missing: a team that sees the full picture and connects every moving part.

The addition of a global tax-planning capability marks the division’s next phase of growth, bringing income, residency, contracts, risk management and long-term goals into one strategic plan. It reflects both the pace of modern athletic and creative careers and Skybound Wealth’s continued investment in building a smarter, more resilient advisory proposition for talent worldwide.

‍About Skybound Wealth

Skybound Wealth Management is an international wealth advisory firm licensed across five continents. The company provides independent, globally coordinated financial planning for individuals whose lives and careers span multiple jurisdictions. Skybound Wealth supports clients with dedicated divisions including Pensions, Repatriation, Investment Strategy, and Athletes & Creators, backed by proprietary technology such as the Plume platform and MoneyMap.

About Athletes & Creators

The Athletes & Creators division supports professional athletes, content creators, and talent whose careers and earnings move across borders. The team provides structured planning around contracts, relocations, global income, tax residency, and long-term wealth strategy, helping clients turn peak-years income into lasting security.

Media Contact

Mike Coady

Skybound Wealth Management

Email: ceo@skyboundwealth.com

Website: www.skyboundwealth.com