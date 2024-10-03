Bold new exterior designs tailored to Middle Eastern preference

Upgraded interiors featuring sustainable materials and enhanced digital features

Upgraded turbocharged TSI engine now delivering 114 hp (85 kW), ensuring smooth performance and efficient fuel consumption

Both models come with LED headlights and tail lights as standard, with the option to upgrade to TOP LED Matrix headlights

Comprehensive safety and assistance systems tailored for local driving conditions

Middle East – Škoda Middle East has announced the arrival of the new Škoda Scala and Kamiq in the region. These upgraded models combine sleek design, advanced technology and enhanced safety features, reinforcing Škoda’s commitment to delivering high-quality, versatile cars that cater to the unique preferences of the region‘s drivers.

The new Kamiq and Scala, designed for both urban and long-distance driving, bring cutting-edge innovations and are set to make a strong impact in the Middle Eastern market. They offer modern styling, efficient performance, and a range of advanced features.

The Škoda Kamiq, a versatile crossover, now sports a more confident look, rugged SUV character, and upgraded tech. With its compact size, excellent fuel efficiency, and advanced connectivity, it's ideal for both city streets and highways.

The Škoda Scala, a sporty hatchback inspired by the Vision RS concept, features a revised grille and bumper with dynamic elements. Despite its compact platform, it offers ample space for passengers and luggage, with a modern interior similar to Škoda’s higher-end models.

A Strategic Focus on Customer Needs

Commenting on the launch, Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of ŠKODA Middle East, stated:

“The introduction of the new Scala and Kamiq reflects our commitment to offering vehicles that perfectly balance performance, practicality, and modern features. These models are designed with the region’s drivers needs in mind, combining cutting-edge technology with refined design to deliver a seamless driving experience, whether navigating city streets or covering longer distances.”

Enhanced Features and Technology for Middle Eastern Drivers

Both the Škoda Scala and Kamiq come with standard LED headlights and tail lights, with the option to upgrade to TOP LED Matrix headlights. These advanced lights allow full beam use at night, with smart technology to prevent glare for other drivers. Both models have separate LED fog lights, as standard, in the bumper for better visibility in tough conditions. Additionally, for the first time, both models offer an optional electric boot with a virtual pedal, allowing hands-free boot access by waving a foot under the rear bumper—ideal when your hands are full.

The Kamiq offers an optional panoramic sunroof for a more spacious driving experience. It comes with an 8.25-inch Škoda Infotainment System and an 8-inch Digital Display, with optional upgrades to a 9.2-inch Škoda Navigation System and 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit for a more high-tech feel. Phone pockets have been added to the back of the front seats for convenient mobile storage. Both models also feature up to five USB-C ports, ensuring easy connectivity and charging on the go.

Performance and Power

Both models are powered by a 1.0 TSI engine delivering 114 HP (85kW), fine-tuned for efficiency and performance in the diverse driving conditions of the Middle East. Fuel efficiency is 5.5 l/100km (combined for both highway and city driving), ensuring an optimal balance between performance and economy.

New alloy wheels and nine paint finishes

Both the Scala and Kamiq offer a selection of alloy wheels ranging in size from 16 to 18 inches with 2 brand new alloy wheel designs for 18-inchesThe updated models are available in a choice of nine paint finishes, allowing customers to further personalise their vehicles.

Enhanced Safety Features

Škoda places safety at the forefront, equipping both the Scala and Kamiq with cutting-edge assistance systems typically reserved for higher-end vehicles. These include optional features such as Predictive Cruise Control, Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitor and Lane Assist.

Both models come with Easy Light Assist, which automatically adjusts the low beam for optimal visibility in changing conditions. Standard features such as Cruise Control with Speed Limiter and Tyre Pressure Monitoring further ensure a safe and comfortable driving experience in both the Scala and Kamiq.

A Proven Track Record

Having already gained popularity in the Middle East, the ŠKODA Scala and ŠKODA Kamiq return with refreshed designs, upgraded technology, and improved performance. These updates further solidify their position as standout options for drivers looking for compact vehicles with premium features and everyday versatility.

The starting price for the ŠKODA Scala is $21,967 (including 5% VAT), while the ŠKODA Kamiq starts at $22,312 (including 5% VAT). Both models will be available in showrooms from October 2024.

