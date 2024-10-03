PHOTO
- Bold new exterior designs tailored to Middle Eastern preference
- Upgraded interiors featuring sustainable materials and enhanced digital features
- Upgraded turbocharged TSI engine now delivering 114 hp (85 kW), ensuring smooth performance and efficient fuel consumption
- Both models come with LED headlights and tail lights as standard, with the option to upgrade to TOP LED Matrix headlights
- Comprehensive safety and assistance systems tailored for local driving conditions
Middle East – Škoda Middle East has announced the arrival of the new Škoda Scala and Kamiq in the region. These upgraded models combine sleek design, advanced technology and enhanced safety features, reinforcing Škoda’s commitment to delivering high-quality, versatile cars that cater to the unique preferences of the region‘s drivers.
The new Kamiq and Scala, designed for both urban and long-distance driving, bring cutting-edge innovations and are set to make a strong impact in the Middle Eastern market. They offer modern styling, efficient performance, and a range of advanced features.
The Škoda Kamiq, a versatile crossover, now sports a more confident look, rugged SUV character, and upgraded tech. With its compact size, excellent fuel efficiency, and advanced connectivity, it's ideal for both city streets and highways.
The Škoda Scala, a sporty hatchback inspired by the Vision RS concept, features a revised grille and bumper with dynamic elements. Despite its compact platform, it offers ample space for passengers and luggage, with a modern interior similar to Škoda’s higher-end models.
A Strategic Focus on Customer Needs
Commenting on the launch, Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of ŠKODA Middle East, stated:
“The introduction of the new Scala and Kamiq reflects our commitment to offering vehicles that perfectly balance performance, practicality, and modern features. These models are designed with the region’s drivers needs in mind, combining cutting-edge technology with refined design to deliver a seamless driving experience, whether navigating city streets or covering longer distances.”
Enhanced Features and Technology for Middle Eastern Drivers
Both the Škoda Scala and Kamiq come with standard LED headlights and tail lights, with the option to upgrade to TOP LED Matrix headlights. These advanced lights allow full beam use at night, with smart technology to prevent glare for other drivers. Both models have separate LED fog lights, as standard, in the bumper for better visibility in tough conditions. Additionally, for the first time, both models offer an optional electric boot with a virtual pedal, allowing hands-free boot access by waving a foot under the rear bumper—ideal when your hands are full.
The Kamiq offers an optional panoramic sunroof for a more spacious driving experience. It comes with an 8.25-inch Škoda Infotainment System and an 8-inch Digital Display, with optional upgrades to a 9.2-inch Škoda Navigation System and 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit for a more high-tech feel. Phone pockets have been added to the back of the front seats for convenient mobile storage. Both models also feature up to five USB-C ports, ensuring easy connectivity and charging on the go.
Performance and Power
Both models are powered by a 1.0 TSI engine delivering 114 HP (85kW), fine-tuned for efficiency and performance in the diverse driving conditions of the Middle East. Fuel efficiency is 5.5 l/100km (combined for both highway and city driving), ensuring an optimal balance between performance and economy.
New alloy wheels and nine paint finishes
Both the Scala and Kamiq offer a selection of alloy wheels ranging in size from 16 to 18 inches with 2 brand new alloy wheel designs for 18-inchesThe updated models are available in a choice of nine paint finishes, allowing customers to further personalise their vehicles.
Enhanced Safety Features
Škoda places safety at the forefront, equipping both the Scala and Kamiq with cutting-edge assistance systems typically reserved for higher-end vehicles. These include optional features such as Predictive Cruise Control, Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitor and Lane Assist.
Both models come with Easy Light Assist, which automatically adjusts the low beam for optimal visibility in changing conditions. Standard features such as Cruise Control with Speed Limiter and Tyre Pressure Monitoring further ensure a safe and comfortable driving experience in both the Scala and Kamiq.
A Proven Track Record
Having already gained popularity in the Middle East, the ŠKODA Scala and ŠKODA Kamiq return with refreshed designs, upgraded technology, and improved performance. These updates further solidify their position as standout options for drivers looking for compact vehicles with premium features and everyday versatility.
The starting price for the ŠKODA Scala is $21,967 (including 5% VAT), while the ŠKODA Kamiq starts at $22,312 (including 5% VAT). Both models will be available in showrooms from October 2024.
-Ends-
Contact
Hana Mathew
Marketing & PR manager
Škoda Middle East
hana.mathew@vwgme.com
Adel Al-Sharie
Account Manager
Performance Communications
adel@performancecomms.com
Škoda Auto
- is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030.
- aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.
- effectively leverages existing potential in important growth markets such as India, North Africa, Vietnam and the ASEAN region.
- currently offers its customers twelve passenger-car series: the Fabia, Scala, Octavia and Superb as well as the Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Elroq, Enyaq, Enyaq Coupé, Slavia and Kushaq.
- delivered over 866,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2023.
- has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.
- is part of the Brand Group CORE – the organisational merger of the Volkswagen Group's volume brands – to achieve joint growth and to significantly increase the overall efficiency of the five volume brands
- independently manufactures and develops components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions as part of the Volkswagen Group; these components are also used in vehicles of other Group brands.
- operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; has additional production capacity in China, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.
- employs approximately 40,000 people globally and is active in around 100 markets.