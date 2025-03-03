The best-selling models globally were the Octavia (215,700 vehicles; +12.4% YoY), and the Kamiq (126,000; +8.2%).

Reflecting strong growth, Škoda Auto is expanding its presence in the Middle East from three markets in 2024 to eight markets including Saudi Arabia, with eight new sales, aftersales and used car facilities set to open by the end of 2025

Middle East sales continued to grow overall, with UAE remaining the strongest Škoda market and Kuwait experiencing a remarkable 62% year-on-year increase, driven by demand for models such as the Kodiaq and Kushaq.

130th anniversary milestone: Škoda Auto is celebrating its heritage while preparing for future growth with its most comprehensive product portfolio yet

Middle East – Škoda Auto registered a strong sales performance in 2024, delivering 926,600 vehicles to customers worldwide – a year-on-year increase of 6.9% despite a very dynamic market environment. Germany remained the company’s largest market, with 187,100 vehicles delivered, representing an increase of 29,200 cars compared to 2023. The updated Octavia maintained its status as Škoda’s top-selling model, with 215,700 units delivered (+12.4%). This performance comes as Škoda Auto proudly celebrates its 130th anniversary, marking over a century of automotive excellence and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The company’s expansion in the Middle East has also gained momentum over the past 12 months, with the region reporting continued growth in sales, driven notably by growing interest in UAE and strong demand in Kuwait, which recorded impressive 62% year-on-year growth. With a dynamic product portfolio and network expansion that will see the launch of multiple new facilities, Škoda is well-positioned for continued growth across the region in 2025.

Middle East Success and Strategic Focus for Škoda in 2024

The year 2024 marked a period of significant groundwork for Škoda Middle East, focused on the establishment of partnerships, processes, contracts and internal systems, laying a solid foundation for sustained growth. Additionally, Škoda introduced a completely new model, the Kushaq Monte Carlo, alongside three facelifted models—the Karoq, Kamiq and Scala, catering to evolving customer preferences and strengthening the product offering in the region. Škoda’s most popular model in the Middle East has been the Kodiaq, followed by the Kushaq, reflecting strong customer demand for the brand’s versatile SUV lineup. Kuwait emerged as the fastest-growing regional market in 2024, highlighting the brand’s growing appeal and the effectiveness of localised strategies.

Looking ahead, Škoda will be taking an even more future-oriented approach by establishing a stronger regional network to deliver further growth and seamless customer experience. The brand is set to expand its presence from three markets in 2024 to eight markets by the end of 2025, with the opening of eight new sales, aftersales and used car facilities across the Middle East.

As part of its regional expansion to bring its products and services closer to customers, Škoda has recently launched its presence in Oman and is set to officially commence operations in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2025. In the UAE, two fully digital Škoda lifestyle-designed showrooms will be opened in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the upcoming months, followed by a state-of-the-art service facility in Dubai in the summer, further enhancing aftersales support.

In addition to expanding its network, Škoda will further strengthen its’ portfolio by launching three key models in 2025.

The all-new Kodiaq NG, the brand’s flagship SUV, that saw its regional premiere earlier in January 2025 is set to make a significant impact, proven to be the ideal 7-seater for active Middle East families and explorers alike.

In the first half of the year, Škoda will also introduce the highly anticipated Octavia facelift, including its sporty performance variant, the Octavia VRS. The Octavia remains Škoda’s best-selling model worldwide, demonstrating its enduring popularity and appeal across markets. Later in the year, Škoda will debut the next-generation Superb, a luxury sedan designed to meet the expectations of the most discerning customers, offering premium craftsmanship, spacious interiors and advanced technology.

These developments highlight Škoda’s unwavering focus on delivering European craftsmanship and engineering excellence, tailored to the unique needs of Middle Eastern drivers. The brand’s expansion and new product introductions reflect its dedication to providing innovative mobility solutions and enhancing the customer experience at every touchpoint.

Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East, said: “The Middle East is a unique and dynamic region, where the automotive market is evolving rapidly. What stands out in 2024 is how deeply connected our growth has been to understanding the specific needs of this region. This reflects the success of our customer-first approach and our commitment to offering vehicles that resonate with local lifestyles. Looking ahead, 2025 is set to be transformative. We’re not just growing geographically; We are opening new showrooms and service centres to be closer to our customers, and bringing completely refreshed line up of affordable sedans and SUVs.. Škoda’s combination of European craftsmanship, advanced technology, and adaptability puts us in a strong position to build lasting relationships in the Middle East and take our regional story to new heights.”

