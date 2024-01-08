The new facility marks a further expansion of the brand’s dental care portfolio following the successful launch of its facility at DIFC

Dubai – SKIN111 Medical & Aesthetic Clinic, an award-winning premium chain of health, wellness and aesthetic centres and the number one provider of IV therapy in 2022 and 2023, has launched its latest state-of-the-art clinic at Nakheel Mall. Located at the heart of Palm Jumeirah and spanning an expansive 3,000 square feet, the new SKIN111 clinic is poised to offer a comprehensive range of premium services to its esteemed clientele.

The clinic introduces the latest cutting-edge wellness, health and aesthetic technologies such as Pico Smartwave Laser, BBL (broadband light) Hero, Moxi, Morpheus8 and IV therapy demonstrating a comprehensive suite of treatments tailored to individual needs. The clinic will also provide advanced dental care services encompassing a wide spectrum of dental solutions and proprietary weight loss solutions with its Cutera Trusculpt and Wonder Axon Technologies, as well as other speciality offerings including internal medicine, dermatology and so on.

SKIN111 strives to add a personalized touch to patient care to cultivate a welcoming environment for its customers. The clinic’s multi-lingual team, proficient in a multitude of languages, enables them to effectively communicate and attend to the needs of patients of the numerous diverse nationalities living in the UAE.

Commenting on the launch of the new facility, Ms. Supreet Kaur, Chief Operating Officer of SKIN111 Group, said, “We are happy to witness the realization of our vision with the opening of our new clinic at Nakheel Mall. This expansion is a significant milestone for us as it enables us to continue to set new standards of beauty, health and wellness practice in the UAE. This new centre embodies our commitment to reaching a wider audience across the UAE and catering to tourists in the region with unparalleled aesthetic, health and wellness services. Nakheel Mall's central location enables us to contribute to the local community's pursuit of beauty and well-being.”

“We are looking forward to the opportunities this venture brings, and we hope to welcome both new as well as the existing clients to experience the epitome of aesthetic excellence in our new clinic. Our strategic vision is to create a one-stop destination for comprehensive wellness, health and aesthetic solutions, offering clients a diverse array of services in one location. We are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our clientele and we prioritize quality care above all else, ensuring that every individual receives personalized attention and the highest standards of service,” she added.

With a commitment to holistic healthcare, the clinic will house two IV lounges, three consultation rooms, and specialized spaces for weight loss, anti-ageing, laser treatments, and photofacials. The clinic's diverse offerings in advanced dental care include Philips Zoom whitening, Invisalign, veneers, crowns and bridges, dental implants, and dental and cosmetic fillings. The clinic will also provide general dental healthcare services including orthodontics, oral surgery, root canal treatment, gum treatment, TMJ (Temporomandibular Joint) therapy, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry such as veneers, teeth whitening, crowns and bridges, general and family dentistry, and general hygiene.

Established in 2009, SKIN111 is a premium health, wellness, and aesthetics clinic in the UAE. Specializing in personalized beauty, anti-ageing, and aesthetic dermatology, the clinic puts people first by offering non-invasive procedures. SKIN111 also provides innovative preventive medicine solutions. This includes enabling early diagnosis of potential genetic-driven chronic conditions for their patients and showcasing a commitment to holistic and personalized healthcare.

In addition to the branch at Nakheel Mall, SKIN111 recently launched a state-of-the-art facility that offers advanced dental care services at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). With the opening of the new centre at Nakheel Mall, SKIN111 is poised to further solidify its position in the UAE as a leader in comprehensive wellness and aesthetic services, offering clients the convenience of accessing an integrated suite of treatments, all under one roof.

About SKIN111

SKIN111 Healthcall is proud to be voted as one of the Top 6 Aesthetics clinics in the GCC by Pro Beauty Awards in 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024 and the number 1 provider of IV vitamin detox therapy drips (2022 & 2023). Our clinic is the pioneer of onsite IV vitamin detox drips plus many wellbeing treatments throughout Dubai (Est 2009). We specialize in bespoke Aesthetics and Medical services in Well-being, Dermatology, Weight loss solutions, Dental and General medicine to make you feel and look your best from the inside out.

Our Internationally qualified and highly experienced team of specialized Well-being Doctors, Dermatologists, Nurses, and GPs provide first class services in amazing surroundings, all at affordable prices. Our customised treatments are tailored to suit each individuals’ requirements through non-invasive treatments using the latest state of art technology and innovations. We provide comprehensive Aesthetic, Anti-aging and medical services including diagnosis, treatment, and therapy, for men and women, always providing our clients with only the best service and value.

