Dubai, UAE: SkillHub Institute, a venture by Learners University College - providing higher education in the GCC since 2017, has partnered with Infinity Learn - India's only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale, to enhance the academic performance of learners preparing for competitive exams such as NEET and JEE in the UAE.

SkillHub Institute is dedicated to offering exceptional academic coaching and guidance, enabling learners to achieve their highest potential. The Institute provides specialized programs catering to a wide range of academic needs, from foundational learning in CBSE and IGCSE to intensive coaching for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, SAT, and IELTS. Their goal is to foster not only academic excellence but also critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for success in today's rapidly evolving world.

Infinity Learn, driven by the mission of ‘Empowering Learners’ Progress’, has democratized access to quality education in India since 2021. By adopting AI-powered learning, they have reached learners not only in tier 1 cities but also in tier 2 and 3 cities, breaking barriers and empowering learners nationwide. Their courses have consistently delivered outstanding results, as evidenced by the success in the recent NEET, JEE Main, and JEE Advanced 2024 exams:

Secured 3 All India Rank (AIR) 1 positions in NEET 2024, each with perfect 720 scores, and over 40 learners qualified for MBBS courses.

In JEE Mains, 32 learners scored in the 99th percentile or higher, with 3 achieving ranks in the Top 100.

Achieved AIR 6 in JEE Advanced 2024 and produced more than 30 learners who qualified for JEE Advanced and entered IITs.

Our Patna Test Prep Centre produced the city’s top ranker in the JEE Main 2024 exam. Additionally, it produced an AIR under 100 in JEE Advanced, with 20 learners qualifying for JEE Advanced 2024, and 8 learners scoring 600+ in NEET 2024.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Rejin Rajan, Director - Marketing & Partnerships, SkillHub Institute, said, “Our collaboration with Infinity Learn aims to set new benchmarks in educational excellence in the UAE, particularly in NEET and JEE exam preparation. By integrating Infinity Learn's proven methods, we are poised to offer unparalleled coaching and produce top rankers in these competitive exams.”

Ms. Sushma Boppana, Co-founder of Infinity Learn, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are immensely proud to partner with SkillHub Institute to bring our proven educational methodologies to the UAE. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing quality education beyond borders. By integrating our innovative learning platform with SkillHub's local expertise and infrastructure, we aim to nurture top rankers in NEET and JEE exams. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to create a lasting impact on learners’ lives, thereby making a mark for ourselves internationally.”

Mr. Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn, added, “Our collaboration with SkillHub Institute marks a pivotal step in our global expansion strategy. We are excited to bring our innovative, AI-powered hybrid (online + classroom program) learning solutions to the UAE, a region ripe with potential for educational advancement. This partnership is not just about extending our reach but also about ensuring ‘Baccha Seekha Ki Nahi’ and enriching the educational landscape of the UAE. Our mission of achieving learning outcomes will prevail in the UAE, as we walk the path of becoming the leader in Tier 1 college admissions. Supported by SkillHub Institute’s shared vision and infrastructure, I am confident that we can replicate the success we achieved in India in the UAE."

This development represents the solid commitment of SkillHub Institute and Infinity Learn to creating top rankers in NEET and JEE exams through proven pedagogies, expert faculty, and world-class infrastructure.

About Skill Hub Institute:

At Skill Hub Institute, we believe in the transformative power of education. We are a dedicated team of educators and innovators, committed to providing the highest quality academic coaching and guidance. Our mission is to empower students from diverse backgrounds to achieve their full academic potential and prepare them for a successful future. We pride ourselves on our innovative and student-centric teaching methodologies. At Skill Hub, learning is an interactive, engaging, and enlightening process. Our specialized programs are designed to cater to a diverse range of academic needs, from foundational learning in CBSE and IGCSE to intensive coaching for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, SAT, and IELTS.

About Infinity Learn:

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is India's only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale. Serving a community of over 7 million registered users, with over 750K actively subscribing for premium content, our primary mission is to nurture and elevate every learner's potential. Our platform is rich with diverse study resources, including an extensive collection of questions and intuitive learning tools tailored to modern educational needs.

At the heart of Infinity Learn lies a dual commitment: firstly, to our vast learner base, ensuring they always have access to quality content that propels their academic and personal growth, and secondly, to our dedicated team, whose continuous efforts and innovations lay the groundwork for our success. Our overarching vision? Simplify and amplify the learning experience, making education both accessible and affordable for all.

