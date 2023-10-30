Team is made up of talented male and female athletes from 11 different nationalities including 12 Emiratis

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ski Dubai has revealed its 2023 / 2024 Sponsored Team, which identifies the region’s most talented skiers and snowboarders. The diverse cohort is made up of over 30 high calibre male and female athletes from 11 different nationalities, including 12 Emiratis, who range in age from 7-20 years old. For the first time this year, the programme has been extended to junior snow sport athletes aged 7-10.

As part of its commitment to nurture young talent, Ski Dubai will provide the skiers and snowboarders with a range of benefits including unlimited slope access and more than 100 hours of coaching with its expert instructors who have trained numerous elite athletes. The Sponsored Team will receive full winter apparel from premium clothing brands Spyder, Volcom and RAKU, plus access to a wide selection of specialised equipment.

Different Snow Sport disciplines make up the 2023 / 2024 Sponsored Team including: the Ski Dubai Freeski Sponsored Team, Ski Dubai Snowboard Sponsored Team, Ski Dubai Alpine Ski Sponsored Team, UAE National Alpine Ski Team, UAE National Snowboard Team, and UAE National Freeski Team. Each Team will also include Main and Junior Development Teams.

Among the UAE National Team athletes chosen by Ski Dubai and the UAE Winter Sports Federation were Amenah Al Muhairi, 16, and Sultan Al Ghandi, 17, who previously competed in the prestigious FIS Park and Pipe Junior World Championships held in Cardrona Alpine Resort, New Zealand.

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment said, “Congratulations to the newest members of our Ski Dubai Sponsored Team! Given the wealth of talented skiers and snowboarders in the region, this year’s cohort has showcased remarkable progress. Together with our long-standing partners at the UAE Winter Sports Federation, Ski Dubai will continue to support our young emerging snow sport athletes with world-class training in our state-of-the-art indoor ski facilities. We look forward to seeing our Ski Dubai Sponsored Team fly the UAE flag at the world’s most prestigious sporting events.”

The Sponsored Team was chosen by Ski Dubai and the UAE Winter Sports Federation following a rigorous selection process which took into consideration a number of factors including technical skill performance, fitness levels, and coach reports and recommendations.

Hamel AL Qubaisi, Vice President, UAE Winter Sports Federation added, “We have been monitoring closely for talents in snow sports and collaborated with our partner, Ski Dubai, to identify a unique cohort committed to our shared mission and vision. The Sponsored Team will continue to compete internationally and inspire new generations of snow sports’ athletes. We are extremely proud of their dedication and commitment to this emerging field of sports, and we will continue harnessing our resources for more developments in snow sports.”

Over the last decade, Ski Dubai has fostered a winter sports culture in the MENA region, introducing more than 90,000 people to skiing and snow sports each year. In 2017, it established the Sponsored Team programme (formerly known as the Sponsored Athletes programme) to nurture young talent and provide a platform for athletes to learn, develop and hone their skills.

The UAE was ratified as a Full Member of the International Ski Federation (FIS) in 2022, paving the way for Emirati snow sports athletes to compete internationally and for the UAE to host FIS-accredited international competitions. That same year, Ski Dubai attracted over 2,000 professional athletes from 45 nations and hosted a total of 42 snow sport events, including 11 FIS-sanctioned events. This year, Ski Dubai has partnered with the UAE Winter Sports Federation, Dubai Sports Council and UAE Paralympic Committee to host 12 international-level snow sport events, starting with the FIS World Snow Day Alpine Ski Race and Freestyle Competitions in January and ending with the UAE FIS Alpine Ski Slalom Race from 6-9 November.