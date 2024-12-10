AMMAN – SITA, the global leader in air transport technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Airport (RSI), becoming one of the Specialized Airport Systems (SAS) providers for the airport’s new Main Terminal Building. This marks a milestone in the growing collaboration between RSI and SITA, following SITA’s work on the successful deployment of the airport’s Air Taxi Terminal.

RSI is a pivotal part of The Red Sea destination, developed by Red Sea Global. By 2030, the airport is expected to serve one million guests annually, with a peak capacity of 900 passengers per hour. A digitally powered passenger journey will be instrumental to handling this level of traffic while avoiding bottlenecks and keeping the passenger journey smooth and pleasant.

Under this new agreement, SITA will deliver smart solutions powering everything from passenger processing to baggage reconciliation, airport operations, and beyond. SITA Flex and SITA’s Maestro departure control system together will automate check-in and departure processes and allow passengers to use their mobile device as their remote control for the journey.

SITA Bag Manager will provide advanced baggage reconciliation; tracking every bag loaded onto a plane, ULD, or cart in real time throughout the airport, the solution will offer passengers peace of mind and free up staff to focus on more complex tasks. A suite of airport management solutions will ensure RSI harnesses the power of data to monitor and swiftly reallocate resources where they are most needed, while SITA’s Information Display Systems will keep passengers fully informed with down-to-the-minute flight updates.

RSI will benefit from swift and economical implementation of all SAS in the new terminal building as SITA leverages the infrastructure already deployed in the Air Taxi Terminal, as well as streamlined operations thanks to full interoperability of these solutions.

Selim Bouri, President, Middle East & Africa, SITA, said: "As the region gears up to welcome more travelers than ever before, RSI’s Main Terminal Building rises to the challenge of welcoming them effectively and efficiently. Our comprehensive suite of solutions will ensure smooth operations for the airport’s teams while enhancing the passenger experience every step of the way. We are proud to have gained the trust and confidence of Red Sea International Airport through our work together so far and look forward to a longstanding collaboration."

Andrew Tyler Smith, Chief Guest Experience Officer, Red Sea International Airport, said: “As the key gateway to The Red Sea destination, our vision is to integrate cutting-edge technological solutions that will make us a world-leading facility. Our aim is not only to enhance the guest experience from the moment of touchdown, but also to firmly establish our commitment to sustainability. By leveraging advanced innovations, we aim to demonstrate our dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. Technological innovation will be the backbone of our offering. In SITA we have found a trusted technology partner attuned to that mission and able to deliver the agile, reliable, and seamlessly interoperable solutions to make our vision a reality.”

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe, secure and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA’s solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Its communications network connects every corner of the globe, and SITA bridges 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved SITA’s near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding the company’s climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. SITA is also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.

In 2024, SITA acquired Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling, to create the world’s most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. SITA then acquired ASISTIM, to offer a fully-fledged airline flight Operations Control Center managed service. The company also launched SmartSea to give the maritime industry access to the same advanced technology that is transforming air travel. The launch comes as part of SITA’s growth into cruise and rail, as well Urban Air Mobility, such as Vertiports.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

Go to www.sita.aero for more information.

About Red Sea International Airport

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) is part of The Red Sea, one of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, situated on the northwest coast of Saudi Arabia. RSI serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travelers from around the world to The Red Sea destination. Inspired by the beauty of the surrounding desert, the green oasis, and the sea, RSI is committed to providing the qualities of a five-star hospitality experience, ensuring a stress-free, seamless, and sustainable airport journey for all guests. Red Sea International Airport (RSI) is operated by daa International.

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests last year, with four of its hotels now open: Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea; The St. Regis Red Sea Resort; Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; and Shebara Resort. Desert Rock will welcome its first guests later this year, while Shura Island is on track to welcome guests in 2025.

Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 and international flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.