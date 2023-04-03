Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited (“Sirius”), a global aircraft asset manager headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), announces the acquisition of two (2) single-aisle, mid-life aircraft, bringing the total fleet under management to 19 aircraft on lease globally across 11 airline customers.

The aircraft were purchased from a major Japanese JOL investor and BOC Aviation, a member of Bank of China Group.

The Acquisition underpins Sirius’ investment strategy of acquiring in-demand, single-aisle, mid-life aircraft that are on lease to strong airline credits globally.

Edward Coughlan, Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO of Sirius commented on the transaction:

“We are extremely pleased with the acquisition of these aircraft on lease to top tier airline credits availing of the attractive returns available in mid-life single aisle aircraft leasing.

The aircraft, a 2009 build Airbus A320 on lease to Air France and a 2013 build Airbus A320 on lease to IBERIA.

-Ends-

About Sirius Aviation Capital

Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited is a global aircraft lessor based in ADGM Abu Dhabi. Sirius deploys innovative strategies in the financing and acquisition of aircraft, offering investors attractive, risk-adjusted, stable, and transparent returns. Sirius primarily targets opportunities in mid-life short-haul aircraft.

For Further Information:

Brendan Murphy

Teneo

Brendan.murphy@teneo.com