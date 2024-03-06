Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain : SINNAD, a pioneer provider of Card Processing and Payment Services in the MENA region, a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Bede, a new innovative Shariah Compliant Fintech Mobile App aiming to deliver convenient microfinance services to its customers, a subsidiary of Zain Bahrain Fintech Company. The strategic partnership between SINNAD and Bede brings state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions along with expertise in financial technology services, by committing to delivering exceptional value to the customers and driving the growth of Bede to achieve their financial goals and succeed in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive of SINNAD commented: “We are honored to collaborate with Bede and provide our innovative and robust solutions to their newly launched App. Our cutting-edge technology empowers Bede to offer its customers a secure, efficient, and user-friendly payment experience. This partnership showcases our commitment to driving innovation in the fintech industry and delivering tangible value to our clients.”

AbdulNasser Al-Rayes, Bede Chief Executive Officer said: “Bede is revolutionizing the microfinance landscape across the Kingdom with innovative solutions, providing accessible and inclusive financial services to individuals. Through our significant partnership with SINNAD, we can leverage cutting-edge technology and expertise to enhance the user experience and streamline financial transactions. This collaboration comes as part of Bede's continuous commitment to financial empowerment, and with SINNAD's collaboration, we aim to drive financial inclusion and digital transformation to thrive in the digital economy in Bahrain.”

As a frontrunner in the Financial Services sector, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and licensed as an Ancillary Service Provider. SINNAD leverages best-in-class technology and expertise to offer reliable, efficient, and user-friendly integrated solutions for card issuing, card personalisation, ATM services, merchant acquiring services and state-of-the-art value-added services. From systems outsourcing to full operations, along with providing end-to-end services that enable businesses to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive profitability.

Bede is an innovative Shariah-compliant fintech mobile app, operating under a company licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) aiming to deliver convenient microfinance services to its customers. The App offers a seamless consumer microfinance service in just a few steps. Applicants can download the app and receive instant, hassle-free approvals based on their credit profile and unique financial needs and goals, making accessing the funds they need easier than ever.

About SINNAD

Established in 2008, SINNAD is a pioneer in providing a suite of financial services solutions in the MENA Region. A subsidiary of Bahrain Electronic Network for Financial Transactions, The BENEFIT Company. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and licensed as an Ancillary Service Provider.

Committed to leading the way in digital payments and card processing, SINNAD remains dedicated to supporting clients and driving industry-wide innovation. With its advanced technology and commitment to excellence, SINNAD is redefining the landscape of financial transactions in the MENA region. Offering best-in-class technology and expertise to offer reliable, efficient, and user-friendly integrated solutions for card issuing, card personalisation, ATM services, merchant acquiring services and state-of-the-art value-added services. From systems outsourcing to full operations.

Achieving several milestones, SINNAD has been recognized as “The Most Advanced Financial Technology Company – Bahrain 2023” and the “Best Digital Payment Solutions Provider Bahrain 2023”. SINNAD serves across the financial sector in different countries in the MENA region and certified the latest version of the PCI 3D Secure version 2.2 (PCI 3DS V2.2) Compliance Certification for its platform in Bahrain. For further information please visit www.sinnad.com.bh

About Bede in Bahrain

Bede in Bahrain is a Fintech App launched by a CBB licensed financing company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is a dynamic platform dedicated to transforming the landscape of financing in the Kingdom. Aiming to be a prominent entity in the Islamic micro finance industry and beyond, Bede offers easy and instant personal Islamic finance solutions through its innovative mobile app. Empowering individuals to access the financial resources they need, right at their fingertips. Through strategic partnerships with selected employers, Bede also extend its services to offer Islamic personal finance options to their employees, providing added convenience and accessibility. For more, please visit bede.bh

About Zain Bahrain:

Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator focused on enhancing customer experience, was awarded a mobile telecom license on 22 April 2003 and commenced commercial operations on 28 December 2003. The operation promptly placed the Kingdom of Bahrain on the world telecom map through the introduction of many mobile technology innovations that continue to this day with nationwide high-speed 4G LTE and 5G services being offered through the Kingdom's most advanced mobile network. Zain Bahrain, listed on the Bahrain Bourse (Ticker: ZAINBH), is part of Zain Group, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, which provides mobile voice and data services to 52 million active customers as of September 30, 2023. With a commercial presence in seven countries, Zain operates in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and South Sudan. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in 'INWI,' through a joint venture. For more information, please email info@bh.zain.com or visit: www.bh.zain.com