Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - SINNAD, a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company and a licensed payment service provider and third-party processor, has announced that BENEFIT has joined the call center operated by SINNAD toelevate customer experience. The integrated services of the call centre empowers financial institutions to provide uninterrupted support by leveraging innovative technology and international best practices solutions.

The dedicated 24/7 call center service, manage all BenefitPay inquiries for both individuals and merchants, Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau credit report assistance, as well as EFTS-related inquiries, among other matters, is part of BENEFIT’s ongoing mission to provide consistent, positive, and seamless customer experiences.

Mrs Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive of SINNAD, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with BENEFIT and complement their existing services by leveraging our advanced technology solutions to optimize their customer experience and deliver tailored experiences to their clients, which is the new frontier of customer service excellence.

She added, “SINNAD’s call center will support different institutions through streamlining customer relationship management by incorporating diverse channels such as interactive voice response, self-services, email, auto dialer, call back, social channel, chat bot, voice bot, and AI predictive engagement. Furthermore, it meets the needs of various companies that may face greater challenges in managing corporate complexity and enhancing consumer relationships by facilitating an unparalleled experience.”

On his part, Mr Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, commented, “This partnership with SINNAD supports BENEFIT’s vision of employing digital solutions to advance technology. Customer services and enhancing the services that we provide comes through studying all the reports provided by the centre, and it is considered one of the most important priorities of our work.” AlJanahi added: “The services and systems managed and operated by BENEFIT are among the national services that have special nature in terms of operations and protection and require advanced levels of customer service as well as assisting them with any inquiries or technical support required.