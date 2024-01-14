Amman, Jordan: Mr. Tarek Aggad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Siniora Food Industries Company, announces the donation of 100 tons of its food products to the Gaza Strip, which includes more than 120,000 cans of luncheon meat of 800 grams beef cans, valued at $470,000, as part of its urgent and emergency assistance in support of the relief efforts to our people in Gaza during the current difficult circumstances. The donation is made through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, which is working continuously, efficiently, and effectively to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army. Siniora's support will contribute to securing the urgent food needs of our people from various parts of the afflicted Gaza Strip.

Aggad expressed that our commitment to collective efforts in times of crisis is part of our belief in the role of corporate social responsibility and the power of solidarity in promoting the basic human rights of our brothers and sisters. He also called on private sector companies working in the food industry to contribute to providing urgent support to the relief efforts in Gaza during what is truly an unprecedented human tragedy, stressing the need to mobilize maximum efforts to alleviate the suffering of our people and meet their basic needs.