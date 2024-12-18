Dubai, UAE: The Singapore-based group, known for pushing the boundaries of culinary artistry is redefining Dubai’s dining scene with its unique blend of creativity and sophistication. With Michelin-starred Hamamoto and Araya, alongside the Michelin Select Revolver in Singapore, the Culinary Arts Group has become a symbol of innovation and exceptional dining.

Maison Dali, a home-grown, off-beat concept seamlessly blurs the line between gastronomy and art. This contemporary bistro reimagines European-inspired dishes through the lens of Japanese techniques, offering a menu that is both intriguing and playful. The refined interiors laced with enigmatic touches sets the stage for an immersive culinary journey designed to delight and surprise. Maison Dali is where sophistication meets creativity—a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

Revolver ignites the city’s culinary scene with unapologetic boldness and energy. At its heart is a theatrical open-fire kitchen offering daring diners front-row seats to a fiery spectacle. Flame-kissed dishes, bold spices and South Asian-inspired techniques come alive through world-class ingredients. Anchored by a custom-built open-fire grill and tandoor, Revolver delivers a menu that defies convention bursting with fun, flair and explosive flavours in every bite.

Maison Dali and Revolver will be led by the globally acclaimed Tristin Farmer, Culinary Director and Partner of the group. Renowned for his innovative storytelling through cuisine, Farmer is the mastermind behind Singapore’s three Michelin-starred Zén and the only other Scottish chef to earn three Michelin stars following Gordon Ramsay. His expertise brings a refreshing, approachable spirit to the dining experience. “Our goal is to make each guest feel part of something truly extraordinary - where delicious food meets unfaltering hospitality with energy and personality. I’m incredibly excited to be back in Dubai, and with my hands-on approach and standout team, guests can expect every interaction to tell a unique story of passion and talent. We want our guest experience to be nothing short of impressive while still being relaxed, comforting and most of all we want to have some fun with it.” says Farmer.

Stephane Heard, Chief Operating Officer, leads the group’s Dubai expansion with extensive expertise in brand development, project management and strategic partnerships. His career highlights include overseeing the pre-opening of F&B venues at Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, and serving as Vice President of F&B Operations at COMO Group, managing 15 hotels and resorts globally. He shares: “Our vision is to uphold the remarkable success that Culinary Arts Group has seen in Singapore and to become pioneers in Dubai’s ever evolving and competitive culinary scene. It’s a hard task but with our incredibly talented team, innovative concepts and extensive industry know-how, we’re confident that we’ll be able to make the impact that these two new restaurants deserve.”

Jitin Joshi, joins the team as Chef Partner and the creative force behind Revolver Dubai. With nearly 30 years of experience across Europe, Singapore and the Middle East, Joshi has led kitchens at Michelin-starred Benares and Gymkhana in London, as well as Atmosphere at Armani Hotel Dubai. Trained in French classical techniques, Joshi has previously held the position of Head Pastry Chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze. "Building on our success in Singapore, we are thrilled to bring Revolver to Dubai, where guests will experience a bold fusion of South Asian flavours and innovative cooking techniques. This is more than just dining—it’s a dynamic culinary journey, infused with flair and creativity. We’re excited to push boundaries and inject a sense of fun as we introduce a fresh perspective to the city’s vibrant gastronomic landscape.”

Maison Dali and Revolver will occupy a unique space in Business Bay’s iconic The Opus by Dame Zaha Hadid, a landmark known for its striking design and cultural significance. The only building in Dubai with both its interior and exterior designed by the late Hadid, The Opus features two towers forming a cube with a central void—an open space that contrasts with the solid structure, creating a visually striking effect. Hadid’s signature blend of curves, sharp angles, and bold materials makes The Opus the perfect stage for these exceptional dining concepts.

The Culinary Arts Group is a Singapore-based restaurant collective that centres on bringing exceptional gastronomical experiences to an international clientele. Bold and progressive, its culinary concepts transcend cultural and geographical boundaries, while maintaining a high standard of warm hospitality. Now entering Dubai’s vibrant dining scene, The Culinary Arts Group welcomes Revolver, a modern grill restaurant celebrated for its theatrical open-fire kitchen and unique convergence of traditional South Asian techniques with modern cuisine and its latest culinary concept, Maison Dali, an artistic play on contemporary bistros blending European flavours with Japanese techniques and ingredients.

Other Singapore-based establishments under the group’s umbrella include Araya, a Chilean South Pacific restaurant and Hamamoto, an omakase destination, both Michelin-starred.