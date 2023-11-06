Sharjah: Singapore-headquartered Global Schools Group (GSG), an initiative of Global Schools Foundation (GSF), has entered into a strategic partnership with Emirates American School (EAS), Sharjah; bringing together two stalwarts in education who have the common vision of providing locally and globally advanced 21st-century education to students in a values-based environment.

GSG has witnessed remarkable growth in the UAE with 4 schools spanning across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and now Sharjah, offering a diverse educational landscape that aligns with the overarching vision of the country. In 2022, under the patronage of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), GSG opened its One World International School campus in Riyadh, offering a well-designed American/ IB curriculum.

EAS is a leading American K12 school which follows the Common Core State Standards, accredited by COGNIA (AdvancED) - a valuable mark of distinction which exemplifies excellence in education and outstanding service to their learners. Spread across 4,25,000 sq ft. and built up to 3,00,000 sq ft, EAS has student strength of close to 2000 and 125 teaching staff members.

GSG’s parent body GSF has the distinction of winning over 500 awards in Education Excellence from quality organizations around the world, and has been recognised by World Book of Records as the most awarded education foundation in the world.

“This partnership between two reputed names in education is a winning combination for students, parents and all stakeholders who are passionate about giving quality education to young people which prepares them for challenges of the 21st century,” said Mr Atul Temurnikar, Chairman and Co-founder of GSF.

Within the network, students have the flexibility to choose a course of their choice, and are promised ease of admissions to any sister school in case they change domicile. Their Knowledge Exchange Programmes, involving peer-to-peer interactions with other schools in South Korea, Japan, South East Asia and Middle East, are most coveted by parents and students for its global reach and opportunities.

Each year over 150 global universities engage with GSG students who are guided by specialized in-house career counselors. GSG students have been accepted by Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Princeton and Yale, other leading universities such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, and the G5 of UK such as Oxford & Cambridge Universities, London School of Economics, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

The outgoing owner of Emirates American School, Shaikh Sultan Majid Hamad ALQasemi, stated that their main objective was to provide the best possible learning environment and opportunities for the students. “This dream was made possible through their partnership with Global Schools Group in Singapore, which has expanded the horizons for the students and given them the chance to spread their wings,” he said. “Global Schools' presence in countries such as Singapore, Japan and Korea offers ample opportunities for cross-country collaborations that go beyond academics and help shape students as global citizens.”

About GSG

Global Schools Groups is an initiative of Global Schools Foundation. GSG has a network of 64 campuses across 11 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Malaysia, where 45,000 students from 70 nationalities study. GSG schools rank high in IB results, with over 100 students scoring World Topper (45/45) and Near Perfect Scores (44/45) in the IB Diploma exams.

Over 900 of its students have achieved A* and A in at least 7 or more subjects in the Cambridge IGCSE exams. GSG student was ranked No 1 in the world (outside India) in the CBSE Grade 12 exam. For achieving the highest school average in Grade 10 exam in 2020, CBSE ranked GSG’s Japan school No 1 outside India and ranked 9th amongst 25,000 CBSE schools in India and the world. GSG schools are a recipient of over 500 education excellence awards from international quality organizations and UK-Based World Book of Records Recognises GSG Schools as World's Most Awarded Network of Schools.