Abu Dhabi: Silal, Abu Dhabi's leading agri-food and technology company, has entered a strategic partnership with Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group, China's leading enterprise in vegetable seed breeding and counter-seasonal vegetable industry chain. This collaboration aims to drive innovation, improve production efficiency and strengthen supply capacity for agricultural products in the UAE.

The agreement was officially signed in Abu Dhabi during the Global Food Week activities, held from November 26 to 26; by Salmeen Al Ameri, CEO of Silal; and Mr. Ming Yang, Founder of Shouguang Food and Agricultural Industries Group, in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment and His Excellency Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of ADAFSA.

Silal and Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group are set to embark on a collaboration, highlighted by the establishment of seed development program. This partnership will also feature the development of a greenhouse demonstration park based on the innovative 'Shouguang Model,' showcasing advanced greenhouse technology, seedling cultivation, grafting techniques, pollination and plantation management practices to benefit farmers in the UAE and the wider region.

Mr. Salmeen Alameri, CEO of Silal, said: "Silal, as a leading agri-food company in the UAE, is committed to optimizing production and ensuring food accessibility. Our partnership with Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group is a key step in enhancing food security, supporting local farmers, and delivering high-quality products to our community."

Mr. Ming Yang, Founder of Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group, said: “Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group is proud to partner with Silal to combine Chinese agricultural expertise with the company's vision to enhance UAE’s food systems. By addressing industry challenges and driving innovation, we are building a resilient and efficient food supply chain that will meet the evolving market’s needs."

This strategic initiative is among various collaborative efforts that underscore both parties’ positions as industry leaders in agri-tech advancements and sustainable growth. It aligns with Silal's objectives of pushing the boundaries of agricultural innovation, investing in new technologies, and developing suitable agri-tech solutions for the UAE farmers.

About Silal

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify sources of food products and stimulate manufactured and agri-food sectors. Silal’s mandates include managing procurement programs and strategic foodstuff stocks. The company also executes specialised knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.

