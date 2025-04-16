stc Group will leverage Kyndryl’s expertise to empower organizations with advanced platform technologies, facilitating an agile and secure journey to cloud

The partnership will unlock advanced services and accelerated customer access for stc Group while enhancing connectivity

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc Group, a leading digital enabler, has announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, to develop an advanced multicloud management platform strategy.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, this initiative aims to simplify cloud adoption for stc customers and partners by enabling seamless integration of hyperscaler cloud services. Built on Kyndryl technology, the stc platform will provide a secure, scalable solution to help maximize the benefits of hyperscaler cloud services, along with digital and automation capabilities, while enabling innovation and ensuring governance and operational control.

stc Group and Kyndryl will also leverage their combined capabilities to create new digital services, utilizing stc Group’s digital prowess and Kyndryl’s multicloud hyperscaler-agnostic platforms, skills and processes, as well as its end-to-end industry expertise across sectors.

Anwar I. Alsubhi, General Manager of Cloud Services at stc, said: “Through our unified cloud services brokerage platform based on Kyndryl technology, stc Group is set to become the premier digital gateway for key sectors in Saudi Arabia. This partnership, aligned with Vision 2030, marks a significant step toward elevating our digital leadership expertise and delivering world-class connectivity.”

Pieter Bil, Vice President and Managing Director of Kyndryl Middle East and Africa, stated: “This offering will propel modernization journeys to new heights, delivering hyperscaler capabilities within a single unified platform. By harnessing this integrated solution, stc customers and partners will gain a powerful competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. At Kyndryl, we take pride in being a trusted partner of stc, driving innovation and empowering organizations to lead in their industries.”

About stc Group

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. For more information, visit www.stc.com.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

amneimne@golin-mena.com