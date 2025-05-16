With rapid transformation driven by the government’s futuristic vision, the UAE will soon see large-scale deployment of robots across all public services ranging from courier to food delivery – that will push up the demand for robots and drones. Sigma Enterprises is bringing Swiss robots and drones for the GCC countries to protect critical infrastructure, assets, and increase the flow of data for increased efficiency and cost reduction

Abu Dhabi, UAE; Sigma Enterprises, a member of the Mazrui International, has taken a leadership role in bringing the latest Swiss robotics and drone technology to the GCC countries that are famous for precision data, surveillance supported by Artificial Intelligence that will play a crucial role in protecting critical infrastructure including oil and gas, utility, nuclear power plant, manufacturing industries, airport and aviation assets, among others.

Sigma Enterprises showcased the Swiss precision robotics and drones solutions from Anybotics, Flyability and Wingtra at the 1st Swiss Future Tech event held in Abu Dhabi recently. Sigma, which represents a number of global technology and engineering products in the Gulf, has acquired exclusive distribution rights for Swiss based Anybotics, Flyability and Wingtra in the UAE. It is currently deploying them with its customers offering end-to-end solutions, training, and after-sales service.

Drone and robotics are evolving industry worldwide as well as in the Middle East where the UAE has taken a leadership role in gradually deploying them in government departments and public facilities – in addition to bringing in driverless vehicles and flying taxis – to transform its urban infrastructure into smart cities where drones, machines, robotics and AI will play a crucial role.

In 2023, the Dubai Government announced that it aims to increase the robotics sector's contribution to Dubai’s GDP to 9 percent by 2032. The emirate wants to turn robotics into a US$9.5 billion industry. As part of the Dubai Robotics and Automation (R&A) Program, 200,000 robots will be provided over the next 10 years until 2032, to increase efficiency and productivity in various sectors including services, logistics, and the industrial sector, and enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy.

Since 2016, Swiss robotics company ANYbotics developed innovative, intelligent, and integrated robotic solutions that improve workers’ lives, increase productivity, and support more sustainable industrial facilities. Partnering with global technology leaders, ANYbotics provides large asset operators with autonomous, automated, end-to-end robotic inspection solutions for complex, hazardous, and explosive industrial environments.

ANYbotics is a fast-growing company with over 100 employees focused on supporting the inspection needs of workers in oil & gas, power, energy, mining, processing, chemicals, transportation, and construction. In 2023, SIGMA Enterprises signed an agreement to bring the latest robotics solutions from ANYbotics – one of the world’s most renowned producers of industrial and commercial robots that play crucial role in protecting critical infrastructure.

The introduction of world’s best robotic technology from ANYbotics with Swiss precision by Sigma Enterprises in the region will boost the revenue in the robotics market to US$241.95 million in the UAE this year with service robotic dominating the market with projected market value of US$223.75 million. This is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.45 per cent to US$3.60.12 million by 2029.

More than 20 billion robots will be serving 10 billion human beings by 2050, reshaping lifestyles, labour markets, and societies, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs told delegates at the World Government Summit in February this year. Reflecting on the drastic changes in the last 25 years since the year 2000, Al Gergawi said, ―The world’s population has grown to 8.2 billion today, and the global economy has expanded from $34 trillion to $115 trillion by 2024. International trade surged from $7 trillion to $33 trillion over the same period. He highlighted the rapid growth of digital connectivity, with internet usage soaring from less than 7 percent of the global population in 2000 to over 60 percent today. “In 2050, over 20 billion robots will assist humans, and the space economy is expected to reach US$4 trillion,” he said.

Bilateral trade between the UAE and Switzerland has exceeded US$2.5 billion, according to H.E Dr. Arthur Mattli, Swiss Ambassador to the UAE. “In an ever-evolving world, we are witnessing a quiet revolution through the evolution of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, robotics, data science, precision technology, innovation as well as he development of the drone technology. With our shared ethics of precision and innovation, we can assure you that machines will not replace us but protect us. The accuracy of their data will determine the effectiveness of the new smart cities that are being built across the world,” H.E Dr. Arthur Mattli said.

“Sigma Enterprises' partnership with leading Swiss tech firms represents a significant collaboration between the two nations who share similar ideologies in innovation and technology. This partnership is a historic milestone in our relationship and marks the beginning of Emirati-Swiss collaboration that will strengthen the ties between the UAE and Switzerland.

“Today, we celebrate not just technology but also mission, collaboration, and the pioneering spirit that drives innovation forward. ANYbotics, Flyability, and Wingtra do not just build machines; rather, they are pioneers of the future. They combine innovation, artificial intelligence, and Swiss precision to develop smarter tools benefitting various industries," H.E Dr. Arthur Mattli concluded.

High-Precision Swiss Drone Technology

Sigma Enterprises also has signed up with Flyability and Wingtra to deploy their latest drone technology that will play a great role in monitoring, surveillance, data analytics, preventive maintenance and help sustain the life-cycle of critical infrastructure and physical assets.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), that regulates the drone industry, has registered nearly 24,000 industrial- and commercial-grade drones as well as more than 100 business licenses dealing with the use of drones including renting and offering drone display services.

Mr. Charbel Khoury, Group CEO of Mazrui International, said, ―Mazrui Group is a diversified business conglomerate with interests in trading, construction, services, real estate and oil and gas sector, with a legacy of more than five decades. We have been bringing the latest industrial solutions to help our economy with the best services and solutions.

"We are delighted to collaborate with ANYbotics, Flyability, and Wingtra to bring the latest improved technologies in challenging landscapes of industries like oil and gas, construction, chemicals, power and utilities, and metals in the UAE and broader GCC. Our partnership with these Swiss robotics and drone technology solutions providers will help us to strengthen the life-cycle of the region’s critical infrastructure, reduce maintenance cost, and extend the life-cycle of assets and maximizing profitability of businesses.”

Globally, 8.2 million drones were active in 2024, which is expected to grow to 9.5 million by 2029. In 2025, the global revenue in the drones market worldwide will reach US$4.4 billion, according to Statista, a global market intelligence provider. The global market for connected commercial drones is forecast to grow from US$18.6 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15 percent to reach US$37.3 billion in 2029, according to a research report.

Flyability is a pioneer in the development of indoor drones designed to access and inspect hard-to-reach, hazardous environments eliminating the need to send humans into dangerous spaces. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company leads the market in commercial indoor drone technology, driven by continuous innovation and a strong focus on research and development. Flyability is transforming traditional inspection methods by enabling safe, efficient, and cost-effective visual data collection across industries.

On the other hand Wingtra, based in Zurich, Switzerland, is the global leader in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones for professional surveying. Since its launch in 2017, Wingtra has built a strong global presence, partnering with over 80 major surveying equipment dealers across 50+ countries. With a team of 100+ employees, over 40 dedicated to research and development and many alumni of ETH Zurich, Wingtra designs, manufactures, and supports its products in-house. The WingtraOne drone, equipped with best-in-class sensors and PPK technology, delivers survey-grade aerial data with exceptional accuracy and efficiency, serving industries from construction and mining to environmental monitoring.

About Sigma Enterprises

Serving as a local partner for global technology solutions since 2006, Sigma Enterprises brings engineering products and scientific equipment from leading brands spread across the world to the United Arab Emirates and GCC countries.

Part of Mazrui International, a diversified business conglomerate established in 1972, Sigma Enterprises over the years has built strong relationships with both customers and suppliers, becoming a trusted name in the industry.

With 18 years of industry experience and a dedicated team of professionals driven by a passion for engineering excellence, Sigma offers solutions across various application segments like Robotics, Drones & mapping solutions, NDT Inspection solutions, Material Science and Civil Testing, Advanced positioning & Surveying instruments, Construction technology & Power generation and Service & Calibration.

The solutions and products Sigma offers are carefully selected to meet the diverse needs in multiple industries such as Oil and Gas, Education & Research, Civil Infrastructure, Defence & Security to name a few.