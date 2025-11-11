Dubai, UAE – SIG today announced that the company concluded contracts to sell 9 filling lines during its participation in Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, held between November 4 - 6 in Dubai World Trade Centre. The deals highlight SIG’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that support the food and beverage industry’s growth and sustainability goals.

SIG’s advanced aseptic packaging solutions offer long shelf life without the need for refrigeration or preservatives, and their flexible filling technology enables manufacturers to adapt to a wide range of formats and volumes.

During the event, SIG was also awarded the Best Packaging Innovation for its SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier packaging material. This breakthrough solution eliminates the aluminum layer from full-barrier aseptic cartons, reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 61% based on an independent ISO-compliant life-cycle assessment for Europe (EU 27+3), while ensuring an up-to 12-month shelf life and compatibility with SIG’s existing filling lines.

Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager, India, Middle East and Africa at SIG commented: “We are pleased to announce the successful sale of 9 filling lines at Gulfood Manufacturing, reflecting the strong demand for our sustainable and efficient packaging solutions. The Best Packaging Innovation award for the SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier further validates our success to innovate and deliver high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of the food and beverage industry.”

SIG’s booth this year was designed to reflect the full customer journey, showcasing how the company delivers value by thinking end-to-end. The booth featured three core zones: SIG Café, highlighting category and channel innovation; SIG Supermarket, presenting a global and regional shelf assortment across aseptic cartons, spouted pouches, and bag-in-box solutions; and SIG On-the-Go, focusing on convenience formats and lifestyle applications. The zones demonstrated how SIG’s solutions are always developed with the consumer in mind, from concept to final product.

During Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, SIG also hosted SIG Talks, a series of focused discussions on key industry topics across its full portfolio The talks featured insights from global and regional experts, customers, and partners, covering a range of subjects including health trends and affordable proteins, sustainability and circularity with a focus on alu-layer-free solutions, foodservice innovations, aseptic solutions for drinkable yogurt, digital innovations, and the growth of aseptic in Western Africa, among other topics.

SIG has recently partnered with Nutrition from Water (NXW) to develop integrated product concepts that combine algae-based protein beverages with advanced aseptic packaging. The initiative is designed to help close the nutrition gap in rapidly growing economies, delivering nutrition with added protein to communities where it is needed most. As part of this collaboration, SIG and NXW showcased a sample of the new product solutions at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz