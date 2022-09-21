Dubai, UAE - Leading global network infrastructure specialist Siemon has launched a series of data center focussed tech briefs in the Middle East and Africa, designed to help data center infrastructure professionals gain a better understanding of how the value derived from their data center is changing in light of digital transformation and newly emerging technologies and applications.

In this new Data Center Industry Insight Series, Siemon explores the value equation within today’s modern data center, examining new designs and services, digital infrastructure considerations, and key strategies for ensuring resiliency and support for future demands. Also presented in the tech briefs are emerging trends such as adopting a hybrid approach via a balance between cloud, on-prem and colocation models, as well as real-world use cases of companies that are successfully modernizing their business via the right digital infrastructure.

The first Industry Insight Brief of this series looks at how the data center value equation has changed over the past few decades, how these changes are impacting the market, and how some organizations are applying new value principles with an increased focus on digital innovation to build better and more reliable digital ecosystems within the data center environment. Following on from here, the second Insight Brief focusses on new concepts in data center design and services as traditional data centers are transitioning to digital infrastructure to support trends including 5G, smart buildings and edge and cloud computing. The last part of the series takes a closer look at modern technologies such as low latency networking, automation and green technologies and the impact these have on the architecture of digital infrastructure as organisations seek to leverage them.

“As the economy is becoming increasingly data driven, the pressure on digital infrastructure and the data center grows exponentially”, says Prem Rodrigues, director for sales and marketing for IMEA at Siemon. “We have created this Industry Insight Series to help data center professionals adopt a new digital thought process at the data center level and help them with the changes that are necessary to move further into the digital age.”

The Data Center Industry Insight Series can be downloaded from the Siemon website at: https://www.siemon.com/en/home/forms/dc-industry-insight

