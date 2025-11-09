The Desiro HC regional train successfully completed its first train run

Egypt building the world’s sixth largest high-speed rail network, setting new standards for mobility and connectivity

Cairo, Egypt – Siemens Mobility has reached major milestones in Egypt’s rail transformation journey, connecting millions of Egyptian people across the country with fast, reliable, and sustainable rail service. At the official opening of TransMEA 2025, the region’s leading exhibition for transportation and logistics in the Middle East and Africa, Siemens Mobility unveiled the Velaro high-speed train to the Egyptian public for the first time in the outdoor display area. The technologically advanced high-speed train, specially adapted for Egypt’s desert conditions, reaches speeds of up to 250 km/h and offers seating for 489 passengers.

On the same day, the Desiro HC regional train successfully completed its first train run on newly constructed tracks near the 6th of October Depot, west of Cairo. Its commissioning is planned for the Green Line - a 660 km network connecting Cairo to Ain Sokhna, Alexandria, and Marsa Matrouh, often referred to as the ‘Suez Canal on Rails.

Both milestones were witnessed by H.E. Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir, Siemens AG President and CEO Roland Busch, Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter, and other distinguished guests.

These achievements underscore Egypt’s bold vision to build one of the world’s largest high-speed rail networks and highlight Siemens Mobility’s commitment to delivering fully integrated, sustainable transportation solutions tailored to Egypt’s unique environment. The high-speed rail network is being developed in partnership with Arab Contractors and Orascom Construction.

H.E. Lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport, commented: "The inaugural ride of the Desiro regional train and the arrival of the Velaro marks a defining moment in Egypt’s transport modernization strategy. This high-speed train project will help redefine passenger experience, reduce travel times, and boost connectivity between cities. It reflects our commitment to building a modern, safe, and sustainable rail network that serves our people and supports Egypt’s economic growth for generations to come."

Tarek Aly, CEO of Siemens Mobility Egypt, added: "Showcasing the Velaro in Egypt and performing the first train run of the Desiro regional train are proud milestones for our Consortium and for the nation’s high-speed rail journey. This train is not only a symbol of engineering excellence, but also a step towards a cleaner, smarter, and more connected Egypt. The Velaro has been tailored to meet Egypt’s unique operational requirements while supporting the country’s long-term vision for sustainable mobility."

Siemens Mobility’s advanced high-speed train model the Velaro is part of the turnkey high-speed rail system being implemented in Egypt. Drawing on decades of global experience, Siemens Mobility build the Velaro to withstand the harsh environment of Egypt’s deserts. Using Altair’s advanced tools enhancing the digital twin, Siemens Mobility optimized the train’s design for maximum performance and durability. The Velaro incorporates cutting-edge technologies to counter the effects of sand, heat, and dust, supported by robust filtration systems and enhanced cooling, ensuring reliability and passenger comfort even in extreme climates.

The Siemens Mobility Desiro High-Capacity regional train is a key element of Egypt’s new high-speed rail network, with 94 trains set to provide efficient and comfortable regional transport. Specially adapted for Egypt’s climate, each train offers up to 849 passenger spaces and advanced features such as air conditioning, Signaling ETCS Level 2 train protection, and wheelchair access. With a top speed of 160 km/h, the Desiro HC ensures reliable service even under challenging conditions. The fleet will play a vital role in connecting cities, reducing travel times, and supporting Egypt’s vision for sustainable mobility.

The Egypt high-speed rail project, with its three lines, will span over 2,000 kilometers, connecting all the major cities and reaching nearly 90% of the population. Once complete, it will be the sixth-largest high-speed network in the world, significantly reducing travel times, cutting CO₂ emissions, and boosting sustainable local economic development.

Siemens Mobility’s 15-year maintenance commitment covers the entire railway equipments including the fleet for Egypt’s new high-speed rail network – 41 Velaro high-speed trains, 94 Desiro High-Capacity regional trains, and 41 Vectron locomotives – ensuring long-term operational excellence. This network will bring people and communities closer together, cutting travel times by up to 50% and offering millions of passengers safer, more reliable, and more comfortable journeys.

