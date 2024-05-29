Lab aligns with Kuwait University’s green building initiative and supports the nation’s Vision 2035 development program

The selected state-of-art software is part of Siemens Xcelerator

Kuwait: Siemens has partnered with Kuwait University to establish a pioneering Distributed Energy Systems (DES) Smart Lab. This facility, the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, will promote the exploration and development of low-carbon energy systems. It will also foster the innovation of new smart energy technologies and services, benefiting students, businesses, and industry both locally and regionally.

In addition, the project will support the university's green initiative by transforming campus buildings into more sustainable structures. The facility is set to open in the second half of 2025.

As Kuwait strives to achieve its renewable energy target of 15 percent by 2030, and with the expansion of smart meter usage, adopting technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and microgrids are becoming increasingly important. The growing demand for highly skilled engineers and technical professionals to maintain this transition can be met by the DES Smart Lab and other initiatives. The lab exemplifies how decentralized energy systems can be formed and operated, enabling Kuwait to use technology such as IoT to transform its economy.

The DES Smart Lab, a landmark project and the first of its kind in the Gulf region, integrates Siemens Grid Software technologies. These technologies form part of Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster, and at scale. At its core, Siemens Xcelerator is a curated portfolio of connected hardware and software, a powerful ecosystem of partners, and an extensive marketplace.

"Renewable energy resources and smart grids are vital for todays, and future, energy systems," said Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Grid Software at Siemens. "We're proud to contribute to building a knowledge-based economy with our DES Smart Lab in Kuwait. This lighthouse project supports the country in becoming a regional leader in innovative smart energy technologies."

The lab also includes electric vehicle chargers, solar panels to provide power, generator and load sets for lab purposes, and equipment for teaching and research in the field of electric drives. These enable the study of renewable energy sources, and microgrids, as well as provide potential control software for the entire Kuwait University campus. The DES Smart Lab aids curriculum development at Kuwait University and aligns with Siemens' commitment to the country's offset program.

“Kuwait University warmly welcomes Siemens' proposal for the installation of the DES Smart lighthouse project on our campus,” said Dr. Mishari Al Harbi., Acting President, Kuwait University. “This collaboration between academia and industry will aid Kuwait’s development and enable our students to help realize Kuwait Vision 2035.”

