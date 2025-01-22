In a move that reflects its successful expansion strategy in the Middle East, SIDEUP, a leading e-commerce logistics services platform, has announced the launch of its services in Oman. The company plans to open its regional branch in Muscat in early 2025, offering smart services to businesses and enhancing e-commerce and shipping services, following its success in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Waleed Rashed, CEO of SIDEUP, stated: "We are delighted to announce this important step in our company's growth journey, providing e-commerce and shipping services to businesses in Oman. This strategic move aligns with our vision of empowering companies to succeed in e-commerce through our innovative and integrated solutions. The Omani market is promising, with rapid growth in the e-commerce sector, opening up tremendous investment opportunities for us to strengthen our presence in the Gulf region."

Rashed added, "Since our inception, SIDEUP has focused on providing integrated shipping, payment, and operations management solutions for e-commerce companies, aiming to enable them to overcome challenges and efficiently expand their business scope. Today, as we expand into Oman, we are committed to transferring our expertise and supporting entrepreneurs in this market by providing advanced technological solutions that enhance user experience and increase operational efficiency."

"Our ambitious plan to expand our services in the Middle East, including the Omani market, is part of our strategy to promote innovation and meet the needs of emerging markets, as this region represents a key center for e-commerce growth," Rashid concluded.

It's worth noting that SIDEUP is a unified platform offering diverse shipping and payment services, bringing together more than 20 shipping companies such as Aramex, J&T, DHL, iMile, SPL, and other logistics service providers. The platform also manages and automates e-commerce operations.

Founded in Egypt in 2019, SIDEUP enables e-commerce companies to access digital payment gateways and achieve integration in shipping, storage, fulfillment, and consulting processes through a single platform. The company works on connecting the best shipping companies through its platform, offering smart solutions to facilitate shipping operations for merchants and companies. It also provides customers with the option of cash on delivery and supports it with technological solutions that help establish partnerships, integration, growth, and increased revenue.

SIDEUP started in Egypt and, after its success, expanded into the Saudi market in 2022, moving its headquarters to Riyadh in March 2023. The company has secured investments led by leading investors in the Middle East and Africa such as 500 Startups, Launch Africa VC, Alex Angels, and RAI Angels over the past two years.

The company serves more than 3,000 online stores and has partnerships with numerous e-commerce platforms such as Zid, Zammit, Shopify, and electronic payment services like Paytab and Paymob.