SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today that it has been awarded the prestigious award of Best MENA Fixed Income Strategy over 1 Year for 2024 by Global Banking & Markets Middle East Awards. The strategy achieved a remarkable net return of 5.4% in 2024, significantly outperforming the FTSE MENA Broad Bond Index, which recorded a return of 3.4%. This recognition marks the second time that SICO has received this esteemed award, following their recognition in 2022.

As of March 2025, SICO has USD 7.9 billion in assets under management including six main GIPS Composites, alongside other customized management portfolios and three public funds in fixed income and money market strategies.

Ali Marshad, Group Head of Fixed Income Asset Management at SICO expressed his pride in receiving the award, saying, “We are honoured to have once again received this prestigious recognition, which reflects our commitment to excellence in delivering value to our clients. This achievement is a testament to our investment philosophy, strong trading infrastructure, and dedicated team, especially in a year that proved challenging for this asset class. Additionally, our strategic presence in Saudi Arabia through SICO Capital further enhances our ability to support clients in the region and drive impactful investment outcomes. Our goal is to build on this success by helping our clients achieve consistent and sustainable above-average returns, ensuring they benefit from our expertise in the evolving market landscape, while offering better protection on the downside.”

Manuel Al Mutawa, Vice President of Fixed Income Asset Management at SICO, highlighted the strategic approach that led to this success, commenting, “What helped us last year despite the market volatility was that we focused on maintaining a neutral duration with a skew towards non-investment grade assets, an overweight position in Egypt and Saudi, as well as particular security selection in high-yield corporates. Our regional diversification and active management allowed us to capture attractive opportunities across both sovereign and quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers, while maintaining a strong risk-adjusted return profile for our clients.”

Following the success of its SICO Fixed Income Fund, which was launched in 2013, SICO expanded its offerings by introducing the Shari'ah-compliant Elzaad Sukuk Fund in 2023, which complements the existing SICO Capital Murabaha Fund for Shari’ah investors. These initiatives allow clients to capitalize on short-, medium-, and long-term market opportunities while providing numerous customized products yielding high single-digit returns.

“Congratulations to SICO on this well-deserved recognition," said Victoria Behn, Managing Director of Global Banking & Markets. “In a year defined by volatility and uncertainty, SICO Asset Management’s Fixed Income Fund has stood out as a beacon of stability and skill. SICO proved its tactical excellence across MENA’s complex debt landscape. With active positioning across sovereign and corporate bonds, a sharp focus on liquidity, and rigorous credit discipline, SICO managed to protect capital while capturing upside. In a market where preservation and performance rarely align, SICO’s Fixed Income strategy is the clear choice for Best MENA Fixed Income Fund, 1 Year.”

The Global Banking & Markets Middle East Awards recognise the most innovative and ground-breaking deals from sovereign, corporate, and financial institution issuers, borrowers, and investors. The awards celebrate the exceptional performance of financial institutions and professionals who have demonstrated excellence. SICO Asset Management was honoured for its exceptional work and dedication to providing fixed income strategies in the MENA region.

About SICOSICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 7.9 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

