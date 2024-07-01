Dubai, UAE - Techarabia Information Systems, a Dubai-based provider of innovative software solutions, announced today that SIBCA, a leading provider of integrated building systems and solutions headquarted in Abu Dhabi will be using Fortender for all its future e-tendering and procurement requirements. Fortender will allow SIBCA to document and publish their future procurement requirements while their vendors will be able to receive invitations to bid for SIBCA’s requirements within the platform.

Fortender, will provide SIBCA the ability to respond to evolving market conditions and capitalize on new opportunities, by significantly streamlining and speeding up their procurement process while at the same time obtaining best prices from their existing and future vendors. Fortender’s technology will drive automation and process optimization, empowering the business to focus its resources on customer-centricity while reducing operational costs.

Using Fortender will enable SIBCA to:

Streamline Procurement Processes : Automate tasks, minimize errors, and accelerate procurement.

: Automate tasks, minimize errors, and accelerate procurement. Ensure Transparency and Compliance : Meet regulatory requirements and keep a clear audit trail.

: Meet regulatory requirements and keep a clear audit trail. Drive Cost Efficiency : Utilize bidding and supplier analytics effectively, leading to save costs.

: Utilize bidding and supplier analytics effectively, leading to save costs. Strengthen Supplier Relationships: Provide better collaboration with suppliers through a centralized platform.

“We're excited to partner with SIBCA!” said Abdelrahman Almulla, Co-founder of Techarabia Information Systems. “We’re certain that Fortender's cutting-edge features and intuitive interface will be enhance and fast track SIBCA's procurement and tendering process”.

Ibrahim Lari, Chairman of SIBCA, expressed excitement about the partnership, noting the strategic alignment between the companies. “We're always looking for innovative solutions to elevate our operations and deliver better value to clients,” said Mr. Lari, CEO of SIBCA. “Fortender is such a game-changer in the world of tendering and procurement, and we look forward to working with Techarabia.”

Fortender's implementation at SIBCA will commence immediately, backed by Techarabia's thorough training and support to ensure full utilization of Fortender’s features and advanced capabilities. Vendor registrations have already commenced enabling SIBCA’s vendors to start receiving tenders and RFQs immediately.

About TechArabia:

Techarabia Information Systems is a UAE based software house specializing in the development of innovative software solutions that drive business efficiency and growth utilizing cutting edge technologies and latest technological advancements. Techarabia’s talented software development team are all based in Dubai and the entire development process is done inhouse.

About SIBCA

SIBCA is a leading provider of integrated building systems and solutions, offering a wide range of services including fire protection, security systems, and building management. With a reputation for quality and reliability, SIBCA is committed to delivering superior value to its clients through innovative solutions and exceptional service.

For further details, please visit : www.fortender.com

www.sibca.com.