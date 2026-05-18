Ras Al Khaimah: Shyam Middle East Resources FZ-LLC, part of India’s renowned Shyam Steel Group, is establishing a new non-ferrous metals processing and manufacturing facility at Al Ghail Industrial Zone in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

With an investment of AED 40 million, the project marks a significant step in the Group’s global expansion strategy, strengthening its regional footprint while tapping into Ras Al Khaimah’s growing industrial ecosystem.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony at RAKEZ’s Compass Coworking Centre, represented by Shyam Steel Group Chairman Shri Purushottam Beriwala and RAKEZ Sales Director Mustafa Shaker.

Spanning approximately 21,000 m², the facility will be developed in two phases. The first unit is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2027, followed by the second unit in the next quarter. The facility will process and manufacture non-ferrous metals, including lead, aluminium, and copper, along with alloy production from non-ferrous ingots, with a projected capacity of up to 2,000 tonnes per month. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate around 150 employment opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, Beriwala said, “Our decision to establish operations in Ras Al Khaimah was driven by its cost-effective operating environment, investor-friendly policies, and strategic connectivity to global markets. RAKEZ provided a seamless set-up experience, supported by efficient processes, readily available industrial land, and a well-integrated. This investment marks an important milestone in strengthening our presence in the Middle East and expanding into new international markets.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Shyam Steel Group’s set-up reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a growing hub for manufacturing and industrial activity. Demand for industrial materials and metal processing continues to grow alongside the region’s construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors, creating strong opportunities for specialised industrial operations. At RAKEZ, we focus on enabling investors to move efficiently from set-up to production through ready infrastructure, responsive support, and a business environment designed for scale. We are pleased to support the Group as they expand their regional footprint and bring new industrial capabilities to the emirate.”

RAKEZ continues to support industrial investors through its integrated ecosystem, combining flexible solutions, world-class infrastructure, and end-to-end support services that enable businesses to establish, operate, and scale efficiently.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.