Sharjah: In response to the global shift towards wellness tourism and slow, meaningful travel, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has invested over AED 300 million in recent years to develop the ‘Sharjah Collection’—a portfolio of seven luxury eco-retreats designed to offer restorative experiences rooted in nature, heritage, and sustainability. Together, these destinations offer 154 high-end accommodation units across the emirate’s most breathtaking landscapes, from coastal mangroves and desert dunes to mountain valleys and heritage villages.

This investment directly taps into the booming global demand for wellness-focused travel. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism is projected to exceed USD 1 trillion in 2025, while the ‘slow travel’ movement—growing at approximately 10% annually—is redefining how travellers engage with destinations, placing value on time, tranquillity, and cultural depth. Condé Nast Traveller has also named slow travel one of the defining travel trends of 2025.

Sharjah is rapidly emerging as a regional hub for conscious tourism. Data from the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) reported an 11% year-on-year growth in guest numbers for 2024, with international occupancy continuing to rise in Q1 2025—highlighting the emirate’s increasing appeal among experience-led, wellness-oriented travellers.

Curated journeys across history, ecology, and luxury

Among the highlights is Al Faya Retreat, set in the heart of Mleiha’s desert. This destination repurposes two 1960s buildings—once a clinic and grocery store adjacent to the UAE’s first fuel station—into a boutique retreat of five rooms with panoramic desert views. Guests enjoy contemporary dining and curated desert trails.

In Kalba, Kingfisher Retreat is located within a coastal mangrove reserve managed in close collaboration with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), offering 40 sea-facing luxury tents in a nature-first setting that promotes conservation through low-impact design and sustainable materials. Within Mleiha National Park (MNP), Moon Retreat is celebrated as a leading glamping destination, offering 10 geodesic domes and six premium tents. Activities include stargazing, yoga, horse riding, and guided desert explorations through MNP’s dedicated team.

Al Badayer Retreat, located amid Sharjah’s iconic red dunes, blends traditional caravanserai-style aesthetics with modern luxury, offering 46 units that deliver dune adventures, camel rides, and desert tranquillity.

Najd Al Meqsar, in Khorfakkan’s Wadi Wishi, features seven luxury heritage units built within restored homes over 100 years old, overlooking ancient mountains and petroglyphs dating back more than 2,000 BCE. Developed in collaboration with “Mubadara,” the retreat includes access to a 300-year-old fort and scenic hiking trails leading to Al Rafisah Dam.

In the nearby historic core of Khorfakkan, Al Rayaheen Retreat comprises 19 restored heritage homes redesigned in collaboration with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. Among them is the home of the Al Mushtaghil family, now transformed into a central guest facility with a traditional restaurant, palm-lined courtyards, and community spaces that blend historic preservation with modern comfort.

Nomad: A new frontier for off-grid luxury

Launching in Q4 2025, Nomad introduces a new eco-retreat concept to Sharjah's east coast. Situated in Kalba’s mountainous valleys near the Kalba Nature Reserve, the retreat will feature 20 bespoke, solar-powered luxury trailers—designed and manufactured locally. In addition to promoting community enterprise, the off-grid design provides full immersion into nature while safeguarding local ecosystems. A no-wifi, lights-off approach enhances digital disconnection and night-sky visibility, encouraging mindfulness and environmental awareness.

To preserve Kalba’s biodiversity, Shurooq has implemented a suite of environmental protection measures, including impact mitigation protocols for rainfall, terrain, and wildlife movement—reinforcing its vision for sustainable development.

A portfolio rooted in meaning and future resilience

In that context, H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq said “Our hospitality projects are built on a vision that goes beyond traditional tourism, they serve as living bridges between the visitor and the place — preserving heritage while reintroducing local identity in a contemporary form. From the start, we have been intentional in designing each destination within the Sharjah Collection to reflect the unique environmental, geographical, and cultural character of its location, offering visitors an experience that is both authentic and immersive.”

Shurooq CEO added: “Whether it was desert dunes, mountain ranges, or coastal landscapes, Sharjah’s natural diversity has provided fertile ground for hospitality projects that resonate with the spirit of each site. The Sharjah Collection is a strategic expression of this vision, with every retreat designed to echo its surroundings and provide a deeply rooted experience blending cultural richness with natural beauty.”

The Sharjah Collection, operated and developed by Shurooq, stands as a cornerstone of the Authority’s AED 850 million+ hospitality portfolio and reflects the emirate’s broader vision for sustainable development. Each retreat is a sanctuary of cultural authenticity and ecological balance—offering travellers opportunities to disconnect from the noise of modern life and reconnect with self, place, and purpose. The collection embodies the principles of slow travel and wellness, while showcasing Sharjah’s natural beauty and timeless heritage.

The impact of these projects extends beyond financial returns; they provide employment opportunities, strengthen the local community’s connection to its surroundings, and contribute to environmental protection through sustainable architecture and low-carbon operational processes. As global preferences continue to favour immersive, responsible, and restorative experiences, Shurooq’s visionary investment in these distinctive retreats firmly establishes Sharjah as a leader in the future of luxury tourism. For more information visit: https://sharjahcollection.ae/.