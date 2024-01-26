Sharjah Sustainable City Achieves AED 102.5 Million in Sales and Reservations for 42 Units.

Ajwan Secures AED 74.1 Million in Sales and Reservations for 32 Units.

Sharjah: As the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2024), one of the UAE’s premier gathering for the real estate industry, concluded closing deals that surpassed AED 1.4 billion, one of the exhibition’s participants - the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) - came out as a top performer, contributing over AED 177 million to the total sales made on during the 4-day event that ran from January 17 - 20 in Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has been continuously boosting Sharjah’s global investment appeal with revolutionary projects like Sharjah Sustainable City, which is a joint venture between “Shurooq” and the prestigious Diamond Developers. At ACRES 2024 Shurooq showcased phase 4 of this net zero mixed-use development, selling and reserving 42 units that are valued at AED 102.5 million.

Another visionary residential project “Shurooq” showcased at the exhibition is ‘Ajwan’, which is being developed in the picturesque coastal town of Khorfakkan in the eastern region of Sharjah. The promise of affordable seaside luxury was a resounding success at ACRES, with Shurooq selling and reserving 32 units totalling AED 74.1 million in value.

Ajwan has made a debut with two signature residential towers ‘Saahil’ and ‘Al Joon’, and upon completion, the development will comprise six buildings containing 185 apartments, a five star hotel managed by Marriott Autograph Collection, two adult swimming pools, a kids pool, and a waterfront.

‘Shurooq projects; the right balance between our desires and our planet’s’

Commenting on these landmark achievements, H.E Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, the CEO of “Shurooq” underlined: “Years of market research, data collection and analysis goes behind envisioning each Shurooq development. Additionally, we have a big responsibility towards the home of all our projects - Sharjah - and must ensure that each project upholds the emirate’s vision of promoting responsible and sustainable commerce. Therefore, Shurooq projects always offer the right balance of desirability and affordability and are also attuned to the needs of our planet. We are delighted to see our vision resonate so strongly with the UAE’s buyers, who are not just conscious about return on investments (RoIs), but also becoming increasingly mindful about what we call return on the environment (RoE).”