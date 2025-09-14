Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has taken another significant step forward in its digital transformation and future-ready journey with the successful conclusion of its inaugural ‘'AI Enablement & Strategic Innovation'’ programme. Held from September 8th to 11th, the immersive four-day vocational course equipped over 80 pioneering managers, team leaders, and mid-level professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to lead in an AI-driven economy.

This first-of-its-kind initiative marks a major investment in human capital, directly supporting Shurooq’s strategic vision of ‘Building Sharjah for Tomorrow’. By empowering its employees with cutting-edge knowledge and technological proficiency, the authority ensures its team is prepared to leverage innovation and data-driven insight to fuel Sharjah’s continued growth and development.

In partnership with Nfinity LLC-FZ, the training content was crafted by a distinguished consortium of AI leaders and architects from world-renowned organisations including Gartner, Cisco, Parasme IT Solutions, and Accenture, guaranteeing that the learning outcomes were both cutting-edge and immediately applicable.

Commenting on the conclusion of the first edition of the programme, Mohamed Al Saabri, Chief Human Resources Officer at Shurooq said, “This inaugural AI Enablement programme is a direct reflection of the visionary guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi; and the decisive leadership of our CEO, H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer; to build a future-ready organisation. By investing in our most valuable asset; our talented workforce; we are not just adopting new technology; we are cultivating a culture of innovation and data-driven leadership that will propel Sharjah’s economic vision forward. This is a decisive step in our journey to empower our teams with the insight and tools to shape tomorrow’s opportunities today.”

Shabeer Chinnakkal, CEO of Nfinity LLC-FZ: “Shurooq is setting a benchmark in the region by embedding AI into day-to-day work, enabling teams to adopt AI as a co-pilot in their functions. This program is not just about awareness; it is about operationalizing AI and shaping the future of work.”

Theoretical understanding and practical application

The programme was expertly designed to bridge the gap between theoretical understanding and practical application, and adopting a 40:60 theory-to-practice ratio, the curriculum moved beyond key concepts to immerse participants in real-world scenarios. Sessions covered fundamental areas such as integrating AI into business strategy, responsible AI adoption, governance frameworks, and hands-on applications tailored to Shurooq’s diverse business verticals.

Feedback from the first edition of this course has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants highlighting the programme’s immediate value in enabling them to apply AI tools to address real operational challenges within their respective domains.

The conclusion of this first cohort also reinforces national capability and strategic foresight, and Shurooq has confirmed plans to establish dedicated Emirati-only AI and Data teams. This next step will bolster sovereign expertise and accelerate Sharjah’s position as a regional leader in digital transformation and intelligent investment; and stand as a testament to Shurooq’s commitment to its people and its future.

Through this partnership, NFINITY LLC-FZ brings its deep expertise in AI enablement, digital transformation, and enterprise innovation to directly benefit Shurooq’s mission. With a leadership team boasting over 'five decades of experience with global technology leaders and across large-scale transformation programmes', NFINITY’s role ensures that Shurooq’s workforce is not only trained in the fundamentals of AI but is also equipped to operationalize these tools in ways that drive measurable impact.

By tailoring resilient, scalable, and future-ready solutions to Shurooq’s diverse business needs, NFINITY helps strengthen the authority’s position as a regional pioneer in embedding innovation, data, and technology into sustainable development.