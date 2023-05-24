Shuaa Al Sharq Automotive Company, the exclusive distributor for JAC Motors in Saudi Arabia and a member of Abdullatif Alissa Group Holding, is proud to announce the opening of the new express service center for JAC cars, strategically located in the Jeddah Asfan Area.

The new service center is being constructed according to global standards and fitted with state-of-the-art diagnostic and repair equipment, allowing it to deliver the highest level of excellence in providing all technical services to JAC customers.

Opening the new JAC service center is an advanced achievement for the concept of after-sales services and confirms its commitment to international quality and standards in the automotive service industry. The new center is staffed with a highly skilled team of qualified technicians dedicated to providing high-quality customer service.

On this occasion, JAC General Manager at Shuaa Al Sharq Automotive Company, commented: “JAC – Shuaa Al Sharq has invested heavily and continues to do so, in ensuring our ability to provide the best quality after-sales care to delight and meet our customers expectation, and the new JAC express service center in Jeddah emphasizes the company's strategy which we have adopted for customer service in the entire kingdom. We are constantly working to refine and develop the latest service technologies in line with the expectations of our customers and to build strong bridges of trust and loyalty between us”.

Since the JAC Motors After Sales slogan is “Serves Miles & Smiles” to create happy customers for life, and on this auspicious occasion, JAC – Shuaa Al Sharq offers valuable customers in Jeddah, a free oil & filter change + 20 points Free check-up.