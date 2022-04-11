Shrimp Nation, the largest Saudi Arabian chain specializing in seafood recipes, to invest 10 million Dirhams in the UAE in less than a year.

Dubai - As part of its regional expansion plan, Shrimp Nation, the largest seafood restaurant chain in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, revealed its plan to open its first branches in the UAE with an investment value of AED 10 million.

Further strengthening its portfolio in KSA and expanding all over the Middle East, Shrimp Nation is currently in the process of opening new branches in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt, in addition to two branches in KSA’s Abha and Al Taif that will be added to its existing 18 branches.

Commenting on the expansion of the seafood restaurant chain, Mohammed Belal Abualizz, CEO at Shrimp Nation, said: “We are delighted to expand and open branches in the UAE as well as other countries in the Middle East, as part of our short-term expansion plan. We believe that the UAE offers one of the best and most dynamic economic environments where we will be able to prosper and open more branches over the few coming years.”

Abualizz added: “As a rapidly-growing seafood chain in the region, the main force behind our success is our experienced and passionate employees who continuously strive to provide our customers with fresh and tasty seafood delights while ensuring exceptional customer experiences.”

Shrimp Nation is a Saudi Arabian chain that specialises in seafood recipes. Upholding its motto “Deep from the Sea”, the restaurant chain offers seafood dishes inspired from a number of cuisines including the French, Spanish, west African and American.

The up-and-coming seafood restaurant chain adopts an open-kitchen concept and serves fresh and high-quality seafood delights while ensuring a distinguished customer experience that ensures satisfaction and happiness. Shrimp Nation also strives to become an internationally acclaimed business and a successful chain of restaurant operating all over the world.

About Shrimp Nation:

Shrimp Nation is the largest Saudi Arabian chain that specialises in seafood recipes. With 18 branches in 11 cities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the restaurant chain is currently expanding in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan. The restaurant chain adopts an open-kitchen concept and serves fresh, hygienic, and high-quality seafood delights while ensuring a distinguished customer experience. Shrimp Nation strives to become an internationally acclaimed business and a successful chain of restaurant operating all over the world.

