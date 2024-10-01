Abu Dhabi, [Date] – Shory Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is excited to announce its partnership with HAYAH Insurance to introduce both basic and enhanced health insurance plans through a range called Health Protect. This collaboration aims to simplify the process of getting health insurance and making it more accessible for individuals and families across the UAE.

Under this partnership, HAYAH’s health insurance plans will be available on Shory’s website, offering a variety of options to cater to different segments such as:

Health insurance for individuals

Health insurance for individuals and their families

Health insurance exclusively for families

Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory UAE said, "The latest additions from HAYAH to our health insurance portfolio integrate Shory's smart technologies and HAYAH's brilliant product range. I am certain the new range of products will allow our customers to take better care of their health and wellness,"

On the other hand, Mohamed Seghir, CEO HAYAH insurance was quoted saying, "Health Protect revolutionizes health insurance in the UAE with our digital-first approach and strategic partnerships. We are committed to delivering unparalleled value and making health insurance a seamless, empowering experience for all."

Shory has established itself as a leader in the insurtech industry by making insurance less complex and more accessible for everyone. With Shory, customers can complete their entire insurance buying journey online, eliminating the need to visit insurance offices. The platform ensures minimal paperwork and issues policies instantly, providing a seamless and efficient experience.

Some of the key benefits of using Shory is the assurance of a completely online journey and 24x7 availability. This allows customers to focus on selecting the best insurance plans, suitable for their exclusive needs.

For more information about the new health insurance plans available through Shory and HAYAH Insurance, visit the Shory website or contact 800 SHORY.