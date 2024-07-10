SHARJAH, UAE: The 5th edition of the Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator (SAIA) hosted shortlisted startups engaged in sustainable innovations across the globe at the competition’s two-week Acceleration Program, with the goal of introducing them to a network of resources, industry experts and potential clients.

The shortlist was finalized by a high-level industry committee from thousands of applications received from across the globe.

The buzzing Business Breakfast event featured an interactive discussion on latest advancements in sustainable technology, and demonstrated how Sharjah is positioning itself as a frontline player in global sustainability-driven innovations and products.

The program includes workshops, mentorship sessions, meetings with potential partners, a business breakfast, and a Demo Day where startups will pitch to corporates, entities, The innovators will get an opportunity to present their innovations to invitees from different sectors, including government departments and investors. The shortlisted companies will be provided with coworking space at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) to continue their meetings and mentorship sessions during the program.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said: “We are pleased to play host to some of the smartest innovators in sustainability from across the globe as we move toward the final week of the SAIA 2024 cohort. The emirate of Sharjah in general and SRTI Park in particular nurtures sustainability and lends support to all innovators engaged in making the planet safer through their innovations. We are confident the shortlisted innovators will impress the audience with their dynamic innovations and that some of their inventions will be adopted by interested organizations.”

The finalists of the sustainability cohort of SAIA 2024 will be announcing their pilot projects on July 16, at the Demo Day.

The shortlisted startups are -- Irverde Gogreen which repurposes plastic waste into wooden pallets for stylish home décor; DynoRotor Ltd which develops devices that generate low-cost, clean renewable energy from slow-moving water; SMARTENDS, an AI-driven waste management solution using smart sensors and data analytics; Tekeya, alternative online sales channel for F&B suppliers & distributors; 4Sun Tech which produces Hydrophobic solar panel coatings; Darbco Robotics, an automated solar panel cleaning robots using AI and IoT; Protibox which develops fully automated, modular insect farms housed in 40-feet shipping containers; Weaveair, digital twin software that addresses the critical need for energy efficiency; Robocare, agronomic recommendations for plant needs optimization, using drones, satellites and IOT data; Plstka, a rewards app with AI Optimization Supply chain system for waste management; Angirus, a patented technology that transforms industrial and plastic waste into innovative bricks and Transitry, a blockchain data platform that securely stores and processes data from climate projects, and Natrify.

The 5th SAIA program aligns seamlessly with recent global initiatives, including COP28 and the UAE President's extension of the "Year of Sustainability" theme to 2024. The program is poised to make significant contributions towards achieving the goals outlined in the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health, endorsed by 144 countries.

Last year’s SAIA program attracted over 4,200 startup applications from 75 countries, with over $100M invested by ecosystem partners in SRTIP Park.

SAIA offers a dynamic platform for tech companies, providing access to mentorship, world class facilities, market opportunities, and a robust network of industry experts. The program is tailored for companies with a proven revenue track record, a commitment to innovation, and a vision for global growth. Through partnerships with leading universities, government entities, private sector and industry experts, SAIA offers participants unparalleled support and resources to accelerate their growth journey.

With the UAE’s GDP expected to grow by over 5 percent this year (2024), surpassing the 2.8 percent growth anticipated for the global economy (according to Standard & Poor's Global Ratings projections), SRTI Park and SAIA are playing a pivotal role in driving this growth.