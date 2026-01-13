MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Flooss, Bahrain’s leading Sharia-compliant digital consumer financing platform, has secured a $22 million credit facility, structured by Shorooq, a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm regulated by the FSRA as a Fund Manager. This strategic investment is designed to fuel Flooss’s growth and scale its instant, shariah-compliant lending solutions to the region's rapidly growing, digitally active population.

The credit facility is a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It signals institutional validation of Flooss’s proprietary underwriting model, which has lead to tight credit controls and a portfolio of high quality financing assets. Flooss has established a strong market leadership, evidenced by its No. 1 ranking in the Bahrain Finance app category and over 500,000 app downloads. The company has already issued more than $100 million in financing since its inception.

"Our mission is to bridge the credit gap by providing instant, Sharia-compliant financing that is accessible to the underserved emerging credit segment," said Fawaz Ghazal, Founder and Group CEO of Flooss. "This $22 million facility is more than just capital—it’s a powerful validation of our technology’s integrity and our operational efficiency. It provides the necessary liquidity to execute our growth plans, which target scaling our outstanding portfolio, reinforcing our position as a category leader in Bahrain and a platform for regional expansion".

Flooss’s competitive advantage lies in its proprietary AI/ML Credit Engine, which utilizes advanced data inputs, including Open Banking and Handset data sets to underwrite a segment of customers typically underserved by traditional banks. This technology enables Flooss to deliver instant financing up to 2,500 Bahraini Dinars, allowing for disbursement instantly into beneficiaries' bank accounts. Building on this core, Flooss offers Shariah-compliant BNPL and the Souq device-financing marketplace, both of which have seen high adoption and deepen engagement across our customer base.

"Flooss is a clear category leader, demonstrating that high-velocity growth and exceptional portfolio quality are not mutually exclusive when powered by disciplined underwriting," commented Joe Barron, Principal at Shorooq. "Their ability to maintain strict underwriting and credit controls whilst growing volumes in the consumer financing segment validates the sophistication of their scoring model. Structuring this facility, the first in Bahrain, demonstrates our commitment to develop institutional-grade funding infrastructure that supports high-growth, regulated FinTechs across the GCC region and paves the way for their expansion into key markets like Saudi Arabia.”

The capital will be deployed to scale Flooss’s core products - Shariah-Compliant Cash financing. Flooss is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and all products are Sharia-compliant, verified by Dar Al Marajaa Al Shar’ia.

About Flooss

Flooss is Bahrain’s market-leading provider of instant, Sharia-compliant digital financing solutions, transforming access to credit for the digitally active consumer base. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Flooss leverages a proprietary AI/ML Credit Engine to offer Cash financing, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and an integrated Marketplace for device financing. With over 500,000 app downloads and a No. 1 ranking in the Bahrain Finance app category, Flooss is committed to responsible lending and technological innovation in the GCC.

About Shorooq

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-dimensional investment firm engineered around technology. Our strategies span venture capital, credit, private equity, and real assets—each guided by a tech native lens that informs how we identify innovation, underwrite risk, and drive value. This integrated approach allows us to invest across the capital stack in businesses reshaping their sectors, from fintech and software to AI, industrials, and infrastructure.

Rooted in a founder-centric principle and disciplined underwriting, Shorooq blends global investment standards with true on-the-ground presence across the MENA and Asia. We are building an institution designed to endure, born in a region where the future of capital is being written.



Shorooq refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA FSP: 190004 as a category 3C Fund Manager) is a member.

