Youtube and SecurityScoreCard co-founders are amongst the angels in this round

California, USA – Corgea, a pioneering cybersecurity startup specializing in AI-driven vulnerability detection and remediation, announced today that it has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Shorooq Partners, with participation from prominent investors Y Combinator (YC), Propeller, Decacorn Capital, Unbound Ventures, and various prominent angels such as Jawed Karim (co-founder of Youtube & Y Ventures) and Sam Kassoumeh (Co-founder of SecurityScoreCard). This funding round marks a significant milestone for Corgea as it seeks to scale its platform and expand its operations within the US and across the Middle East and beyond.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Ahmad Sadeddin, Corgea has quickly gained recognition as an IDC Innovator for DevSecOps Automated Remediation, providing a cutting-edge AI-powered suite to tackle one of the most pressing challenges in modern cybersecurity—automating the detection, triaging, and remediation of vulnerabilities in source-code, including complex logic bugs. By reducing false positives by 30% and accelerating remediation by 80%, Corgea enables security teams to focus on real threats, effectively addressing the scalability challenges enterprises face today.

Tamer Azer, partner at Shorooq, commented on the investment:

“Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, but it’s also one of the most under-invested in the Middle East. At Shorooq, we pride ourselves on identifying game-changers in untapped markets, and Corgea’s innovative approach to automating security leveraging enterprise-compliant LLMs (or AI) is precisely that. Ahmad and his team are addressing an urgent need for businesses to secure their applications in an increasingly complex global and regional cyber landscape, and we are thrilled to support them in scaling this game-changing solution.”

As cyber threats continue to escalate, driven by both human and AI-led attacks, the demand for reliable, scalable security solutions has surged. Current tools and processes in the market have led to over 60% of the vulnerabilities in code to not be detected, and over 30% of the findings are false positives. This renders security teams unaware of credible risks in their applications, and their current toolsets to be “the boy that cried wolf”. Corgea’s platform leverages new advancements in AI to detect vulnerabilities that have been previously undetected such as business logic flaws, and authentication vulnerabilities. Additionally, it is able to reduce false positives and automatically generate the code fix needed to secure the application. This helps security teams uncover hidden risk, reduce alert fatigue, and increase software development velocity. This is particularly critical as businesses in regulated industries face increasing legal scrutiny and rising fines for costly breaches and not adhering to cybersecurity regulations. This has led to the emergence of the Cyber Resilience Act in the EU and the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) in Saudi Arabia are just two examples of how the regulatory landscape is evolving, placing pressure on businesses to adopt more advanced security measures.

Ahmad Sadeddin, Founder and CEO of Corgea, said: “At Corgea, we believe that the future of cybersecurity lies in AI-driven automation and a powerful developer experience. Our platform is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing developer and security workflows , automating the detection of what was previously undetected and fixing of vulnerabilities at a speed and scale that simply wasn’t possible before. This funding enables us to expand our reach, accelerate product development, and continue driving the innovation that enterprises need to stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.”

With this fresh injection of capital, Corgea plans to further nurture customers in the Middle East and the U.S., doubling down on its mission to automate application security for enterprises. The team is made up of all multi-time founders who have known and worked together on AI and enterprise products at Coupa for over 6 years before starting Corgea.

The cybersecurity industry, traditionally dominated by legacy players, is seeing a paradigm shift toward automation and AI-driven solutions. Corgea is leading this transformation by offering a comprehensive platform that automates the end-to-end vulnerability management process, saving companies significant time and resources, while ensuring compliance with stringent global cybersecurity regulations.

About Corgea

Corgea is a cybersecurity startup leveraging AI to automate the detection, triaging, and remediation of vulnerabilities in complex enterprise ecosystems. Recognized as an IDC Innovator for its DevSecOps automated remediation solution, Corgea significantly reduces false positives and accelerates remediation, helping businesses secure their applications more effectively.

For more information, visit: https://corgea.com/

About Shorooq

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-dimensional investment firm. Our venture capital and credit practice invests in the most innovative technology companies across the MENA region and beyond. We have built deep sectoral expertise in fintech, platforms, software, and deep tech. Shorooq has backed category leaders such as Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Nymcard, Tamara, Sarwa, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, Mozn and Lendo.

Shorooq was built on the values of building with founders and identifying attractive returns for investors. We pride ourselves on a local presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Korea.

Shorooq refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA FSP: 190004 as a category 3C Fund Manager) is a member.

Media Contact:

Tarek Fouad

CMO, Shorooq Partners

press@shorooq.com