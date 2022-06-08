Dubai, UAE: Building smarter logistics processes and ensuring sustainable supply chain operations took center stage at this year's Seamless Middle East - the region's largest payments and eCommerce event.

The eCommerce sector in the Middle East has experienced tremendous growth jumping from USD 5 million five years ago to over USD 50 million by the end of 2022. This has been driven by a dramatic shift in how consumers purchase owing to the availability of multiple online channels to shop from.

To capitalize on this growth and ensure customer-centric delivery operations, retailers and eCommerce companies will need to rapidly digitize and automate their existing logistics processes.

Shipsy, a leading global smart logistics management platform provider, was among the main participants at this year's Seamless Middle East event.

"We were delighted to be present at this year's Seamless Middle East - a crucial platform for the industry that brings the spotlight on the need to streamline the way eCommerce companies deliver their products. The UAE is at the forefront of shrinking its carbon footprint and achieving Smart City status. To make this a reality, the eCommerce sector needs to reevaluate its logistics processes to ensure that it's in line with this vision by ensuring sustainable delivery processes," said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-founder, Shipsy.

Shipsy showcased how its over 170 customers across the globe are providing a seamless delivery experience to their customers using its AI-powered logistics management platform. Shipsy empowers businesses to optimize cross-border logistics, make deliveries cost-efficient and sustainable and mitigate transportation risks.

Seamless Middle East 2022 was a two-day event held at the Dubai World Trade Center. The event saw over 10,000 visitors, 350 exhibitors and 300+ speakers.

As a contributor to the UAE's mission of achieving its sustainability goals, Shipsy, through its AI-driven smart logistics management solutions, is helping regional and global eCommerce businesses to expedite their logistics sustainability goals.

"To help businesses reduce carbon emissions, Shipsy empowers them to reduce trip volumes, miles traveled, returns and empty miles. We empower logistics stakeholders to effectively reduce the distance traveled by 5% and shrink trip volumes by 6%," noted Chokshi.

The organization also highlighted that it would be announcing the global launch of its shipment tracking platform and demonstrating its innovations in the space in Orlando, Florida on 6th June.

To get instant access to Shipsy's shipment tracking platform, visit https://shipsy.io/shipment-tracking/.

About Shipsy

Shipsy enables businesses worldwide to build resilient, connected, agile, sustainable and autonomous supply chain and logistics operations. Our smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to significantly reduce operating costs, lower carbon footprint, enhance customer experiences, boost delivery productivity, and drive seamless cross-border freight movement. Our 220+ team based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serves 160+ customers across the globe, procuring 100 million+ freight every month and optimizing the movement of more than 2 million parcels every day. To know more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io.



