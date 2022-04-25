KUWAIT – Agility, a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation today announced that its digital freight forwarding arm, Dubai-based Shipa Freight, will merge with Barcelona-based iContainers, a pioneer in online freight platforms.

Shipa Freight and iContainers will combine technology platforms and operations. The combined company, wholly owned by Agility, will be one of the top-five most-visited online freight forwarding platforms globally.

The merger will create one of the most comprehensive suites of digital forwarding services available, including:

Standard air and ocean freight shipments for business customers, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to multinational companies requiring spot shipments.

Household relocation services for individuals moving from one country to another.

Agent services for local forwarding companies that are looking for international partners in key markets.

“White label” digital forwarding services that can be seamlessly integrated into B2B e-commerce platforms.

The digital forwarding market has spiked with the rapid acceleration of e-commerce, and the desire of merchants, B2B sellers and entrepreneurs to have self-service tools that provide them with greater control and visibility of their supply chain.

“Digital forwarding was growing before the pandemic, and the pandemic has accelerated digital adoption. This is especially true among small businesses looking to find a trusted partner to support them through the supply disruptions of the last couple of years, said Henadi Al-Saleh, Agility’s Chairperson. “We expect the digital freight forwarding market to grow by over 40% a year over the next few years. The Shipa Freight - iContainers merger will create a stronger company to serve these customers.”

Carlos Font, CEO of the combined Shipa Freight - iContainers entities, said: “By uniting two of the industry’s leading digital forwarders, we can bring tremendous value to customers. Both have deep expertise, and joining forces will strengthen the technology platform, improve customer experience, and help expand the service offerings and geographic coverage for customers around the world.”

-Ends-

About Agility

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation, with a market capitalization of $7 billion. It is a pioneer in emerging markets and one of the largest private owners and developers of warehousing and light industrial parks in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Agility’s subsidiary companies additionally offer airport services, e-commerce enablement and digital logistics, customs digitization, remote infrastructure services, fuel logistics, and commercial real estate and facilities management. Agility is also an investor in supply chain innovation, sustainability and resilience, with a growing portfolio of listed and non-listed investment partners looking to reshape their respective industries across a range of sectors.

For more information about Agility, visit:

Website: www.agility.com

Twitter: twitter.com/agility

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/agility

YouTube: youtube.com/user/agilitycorp

Shipa Freight:

Shipa Freight is a digital freight forwarder powered by Agility. Agility's global access combined with our digital capabilities is unmatched in the freight forwarding ecosystem. Shipa Freight's seamless online freight booking platform provides a 100% digital end-to-end experience. With Shipa Freight and Agility, moving freight has never been this easy and secure.

iContainers:

iContainers is the cutting edge web platform with which importers exporters compare rates in real time and manage their maritime shipments quickly and easily from beginning to end.