Shi.E.L.D. Services, a leader in the offshore logistics sector for dry bulk materials, technical and crew management of vessels, has won the ‘Bulk Logistics Excellence’ category for the second time in a row, at the International Bulk Journal Awards 2022 in Rotterdam.

Collecting the award Guglielmo Tersalvi, Operations Director for Shi.E.L.D. Services said: “We are delighted to be recognised as the winner of the prestigious IBJ Bulk Logistics Excellence award and to win the title consecutively is an amazing honour for our company. We would like to sincerely thank the panel of judges for this award.”

The Bulk Logistics Excellence Award was presented by Solent Stevedore’s Compliance Director, Zak McElvenny.

The IBJ Awards ceremony took place at the World Trade Centre in Rotterdam, with more than 400 leaders from the world of bulk shipping in attendance.

“The shipping industry has been through some very challenging times during COVID and this award demonstrates our resilience and ability to adapt to market conditions. Our success is due to our customers who have supported us all along and our dedicated employees,” said Corrado Cuccurullo, Chief Executive Officer for Shi.E.L.D. Services.

Also at the IBJ Awards Corrado Cuccurullo presented the Bulk Ship Operator of the Year award to James Chesman, General Manager, Operations, Atlantic and Amy Lee, Operations Executive from Pacific Basin Shipping.

Over the years Shi.E.L.D. Services has consolidated its position in West Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Shi.E.L.D. Services’ business model is to manage and take responsibility for every aspect of the offshore logistics chain from design, construction supervision as well as technical and crew management of operating vessels.

-Ends-

About Shi.E.L.D. Services srl

Born as spin-off of Coeclerici Logistics, Shi.E.L.D. Services is a leader in the offshore logistics sector for dry bulk materials and technical vessel and crew management. The company’s headquarters is in Milan with a branch office in Balikpapan (Indonesia).

Shi.E.L.D. Services provides a complete range of services for the logistics and transshipment sectors including feasibility studies, definition and development of optimal logistics solutions, vessel design, supervision of new-building construction and vessel conversion, technical, crew and operational management.

For media enquiries: Russ Green, russ@rtgcommunications.com