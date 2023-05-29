Sherpa Communications, a strategic public relations and communications agency in Dubai providing PR services for companies within the UAE and the Middle East, was awarded the Most Trusted B2B PR Agency in the MENA Region as a recognition of its constant support and guidance to its clients at Estesmarat Magazine’s Sixth Award Ceremony at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai. Anastasiya Golovatenko, Account Director at Sherpa Communications, received the award by His Highness Sheikh Salim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Shams El Din, the Chairman and Founder of Estesmarat Emirati magazine and Future Forum for Arab Investments FF22020AI.

In a room engulfed with potential and filled with prominent personalities, such as H.E Khalifa Saif Al Muhairbi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Investment Group, H.E Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company, and Mustafa Agha, TV Presenter in MBC, Sherpa’s representatives felt empowered, and this has strengthened Sherpa to keep working on presenting its clients in the best way and helping them secure prominent presence in the GCC media.

Over the course of the past year, each member in Sherpa Communications has worked their absolute best to support experts who operate in a spectrum of industries: Technology & Digital | Data Analytics & Cloud Management | Crypto & Metaverse, Blockchain | Fintech | Healthcare & Pharma| Construction & Real Estate | Smart Logistics & Warehousing | Information security | Automotive & Smart Mobility | Esports | Education | Interior Design amongst others. On this occasion, Anastasiya Golovatenko, Account Director, Sherpa Communications, said: “We supported our experts to secure tier 1 media coverage across print, online, and broadcast verticals, helped them bring their vision for the business to life, and catalyzed their growth in this region and in international markets. Our efforts had a positive impact and our clients were able to close multi-million dollar contracts, secure funding, increase brand visibility, and develop a strong regional presence.”

She added: “Trust in business means everything. We are delighted to receive the Most Trusted B2B PR Agency in the MENA Region award by Estesmarat Magazine, recognizing Sherpa Communications team as a trusted partner to businesses, especially in the B2B space, which we specialize in. We are honoured to work with multinational organizations across various industries as well as support homegrown SMEs with their campaigns and communications across the Middle East and Africa regions.”

Additionally, the agency’s Senior Public Relations Executive, Mechelin Wehbi received the Individual Achievement in PR and Communication Award, celebrating her contribution to the Sherpa team and the industry.

-Ends-