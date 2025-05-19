Highlighting startups advancing the UAE’s goals in sustainability, industrial growth, and economic diversification

Building Entrepreneurial Pathways: Sheraa’s Programs Empower Founders at Every Stage

At ‘Make it in the Emirates’, Sheraa Highlights its Role in Building Market-Ready Startups

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is participating in the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from May 19 to 22. As one of the UAE’s leading national platforms for industrial advancement, the forum brings together government stakeholders, industry leaders, and innovators to shape the future of the country’s manufacturing sector, accelerate localization, and unlock new opportunities for investment and entrepreneurship.

Through its participation, Sheraa will spotlight a range of startups advancing innovative industrial solutions, highlighting startups that are driving market-ready products and contributing to the UAE’s industrial future.

HE Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa said: “Sheraa’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025 demonstrates our commitment to placing startups at the heart of the UAE’s manufacturing and industrial transformation. Through the Sheraa Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing, we are cultivating a national pipeline of founder-led ventures poised to make meaningful contributions to this goal. By offering entrepreneurs tailored support, from product development to access to industrial networks, we ensure that innovation in Sharjah and beyond evolves into viable manufacturing solutions. This is how bold ideas are transformed into tangible impact for the UAE’s economy: startups founded in Sharjah, producing for the world.”

Sheraa Showcases Startups Driving Industrial Innovation and Sustainability

As part of its showcase, Sheraa will present a portfolio of startups that exemplify how founder-led innovation can deliver tangible outcomes for the UAE’s industrial future. The featured startups include Paltic Works, a social enterprise advocating for a zero-plastic waste culture in Lebanon and the wider region; NRSAA (FZC); a startup leveraging cutting-edge technology for early detection and continuous monitoring of vital signs, addressing muscle atrophy in bedridden patients and alarm fatigue in healthcare professionals; and SpacePoint, which offers educational satellite kits that enable students to build and deploy satellites, inspiring STEM careers and supporting climate change monitoring. Also joining the lineup is FUSE EV Conversions LLC, which is accelerating the UAE’s transition to sustainable mobility by converting commercial fleets and classic vehicles to electric.

Completing the portfolio are Masar Technology, which provides comprehensive services from prototyping and small manufacturing to full-service 3D modeling, printing, and assembly; and Leukeather, a vegetal leather alternative that showcases the potential for sustainable and ethical fashion. Together, these ventures present pioneering solutions that contribute to the UAE’s industrial growth, sustainability goals, and knowledge-driven economy.

Sheraa will also spotlight NoorNation, the winner of the AgriTech track in the Access Sharjah Challenge 2024. As part of its collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL), NoorNation is deploying its LifeBox system — a solar-powered water desalination and pumping solution for clean irrigation and drinking water. Equipped with advanced remote monitoring, LifeBox enables real-time water management, offering a sustainable and cost-effective solution that addresses water scarcity and reduces CO₂ emissions by eliminating diesel-powered irrigation.

Workshops to Help Creatives Build Their Business and Brand

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Sheraa, is organizing a series of targeted workshops designed to empower creative entrepreneurs with essential business and branding skills. Led by industry experts, the sessions include ‘Building Your Business,’ which focuses on business development fundamentals; ‘Creating Your Brand & Profile,’ offering guidance on crafting a compelling personal and business brand; and ‘Marketing & Promotion for Artisans’, which equips participants with strategies to effectively promote their work to wider audiences. Together, these workshops provide practical insights to help creative entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses, strengthen their brand presence, and navigate their journey from craft to market success.