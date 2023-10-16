Muscat: An advocate of responsible business practices and sustainable development, Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG (Shell Oman), recently signed a contract with National Friendly Environment Company LLC (NFE), a 100% Omani small and medium enterprise (RYADA) specializing in petroleum waste management. This strategic partnership not only underscores Shell Oman's dedication to environmental stewardship and its rigorous adherence to Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) practices but also serves as a resounding affirmation of its enduring pledge to advance In-Country Value (ICV) in Oman's energy sector.



This partnership highlights the importance of meaningful collaboration for economic development, job creation, and the enhancement of Omani businesses. NFE's transformation exemplifies this synergy, supported by significant investments, including an ISO-certified integrated hydrocarbon waste management facility in Samail Industrial Zone, a re-refinery for used lubricant and waste oil, a solid oil recovery plant for semi-solids like oily sludge, an effluent treatment plant for contaminated waste, a thermal desorption unit for solid contaminants such as soil and sands, and a fleet of super vacuum trucks. This also encompasses a specialized semi-trailer truck for contaminated solid waste. NFE has further advanced Omanization, achieving 95% representation in engineering and management positions and 70% in the technical team, thus bolstering the local workforce and providing career opportunities for Omani talent.



Commenting on the signing, Burair Al-Lawati, General Manager of Strategy and Energy Transition at Shell Oman said, “Through this strategic alliance with NFE, Shell Oman strategically positions itself to unlock value from petroleum waste, a pivotal component of our overarching Energy Transition Strategy, in line with Oman's 2050 decarbonization and net-zero emissions targets. These collaborative endeavors, marked by the seamless integration of people, processes, and technology, hold the potential to yield profound, far-reaching sustainability impacts. Embracing the circular economy and waste management aligns with our 'Respecting Nature' goal, a core element of our Powering Progress strategy. Our ambition is to enhance resource and material efficiency, while increasing reuse and recycling."



Mohammed Al-Shuaili, Managing Director at NFE stated, “It gives us immense pleasure to work with Shell Oman, and we are proud to join forces with them in this significant endeavor. This partnership marks a substantial step forward in advancing the circular economy in Oman, an initiative that aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Together, we're not just forging a partnership; we're collectively shaping a more responsible, sustainable, and promising future for Oman and its people.”



With NFE demonstrating an uncompromised commitment to all regulatory and legal stipulations governing petroleum waste management, the partnership also aligns with Shell Oman’s robust Ethics and Compliance framework, as well as its HSSE protocols.



This translates into enhanced levels of risk reduction and the steadfast implementation of responsible waste management practices. Furthermore, by consolidating all waste management functions under a comprehensive, integrated contract, Shell Oman has realized notable cost efficiencies and substantial enhancements in the management of hazardous waste, underscoring the immediate positive impact of this partnership.



Acknowledging responsible business as a key catalyst for lasting progress, Shell Oman aims to transform and set new benchmarks in sustainable waste management. Through such transformative initiatives, the company actively promotes ethical practices, laying the foundation for a more sustainable, prosperous, and promising future for Oman and its people.

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Stock Exchange. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Mobility, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal that produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with more than 95% Omanisation rate across its workforce. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally, and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and ethically and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

