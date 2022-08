Muscat: Shell Oman Marketing Company S.A.O.G. (SOM) announced the opening of new service stations, bringing its total network size to 205 strategic sites across Oman. These expansion plans come as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to cater to the changing needs of its customers and achieve its mission of making life’s journeys better. SOM has inaugurated phase one of its third integrated service station on Batinah Expressway in Saham which is part of an earlier agreement signed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, which stated to build four integrated service stations on the Batinah Expressway, three of which have been successfully inaugurated on this pivotal highway as follows: Saham Expressway service station in July, Twin Hoor service station in Suwaiq in June, and Liwa Expressway Service station earlier in March, respectively. The remaining service station in Suwaiq is scheduled to open within a few weeks.

In addition to these mega sites, another service station, Rusayl Industrial, has opened in Wilayat Al Seeb to serve motorists arriving from the Muscat Expressway and Al-Mawaleh.

“Service stations serve motorists' needs beyond simply refueling their vehicles – we believe in the importance of providing our customers with a full integrated journey through an evolving range of quality fuels, a welcoming and comfortable break, and a retail experience that offers them convenience, quality, and choices of energy solutions and non-fuel retailing. The first phase of these stations will provide a range of fuel products including our best performance and efficiency fuel; Shell V-Power, that will enhance our customers’ cars performance and clean up their engines, alongside Shell Mogas 95, Shell Mogas 91 and Shell Diesel. The Batinah Expressway and Rusayl stations are positioned in strategic locations where we intend to cater to the ever-evolving demands of our customers." said Khalid Al Awaisi, Mobility General Manager at Shell Oman.

“The second phase of the new service stations on the Batinah Expressway will include a large commercial building that will house our popular convenience store - Shell Select, Shell Café and several other outlets and prayer spaces for both men and women. Prioritizing customer convenience, the stations also have a dedicated lane for trucks and will also offer a wide range of Shell car care services. Through an inclusive list of amenities, SOM seeks to establish these service stations as a one-stop hub to provide motorists on the expressway with everything they need to make their life’s journeys better." Al Awaisi said.

The Shell service stations on Batinah Expressway will also feature sustainability and energy efficiency solutions, including Shell Recharge service for Electric Vehicles as well as built-in solar panels, high insulating properties along with water recycling systems. This step is aligned with the company’s Powering Progress strategy and its commitment to supporting the nation to achieve the goals outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.

-Ends-

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Securities Market. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Retail, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal which produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with almost 97% Omanisation rate across the workforce, including the senior management level. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

Enquiries

Burair Al Lawati

GM – Corporate Relations and Business Development

Shell Oman Marketing Company

Email: feedbackandissues-om@shell.com

Cautionary note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement, “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. “Joint ventures” and “joint operations” are collectively referred to as “joint arrangements”. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘goals’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, “milestones”, ‘‘objectives’’, ‘‘outlook’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘probably’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘risks’’, “schedule”, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘target’’, ‘‘will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, August 10, 2022. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

Shell’s net carbon footprint

Also, in this announcement we may refer to Shell’s “Net Carbon Footprint” or “Net Carbon Intensity”, which include Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the term Shell’s “Net Carbon Footprint” or “Net Carbon Intensity” are for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-Zero Emissions Target

Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and Net Carbon Footprint (NCF) targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target and 2035 NCF target, as these targets are currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

The contents of websites referred to in this announcement do not form part of this announcement.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.