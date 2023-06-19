Muscat: Committed to fostering a stable and inclusive energy transition roadmap, Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Outward Bound Oman (OBO), becoming its official Journey Partner and affirming its support to the educational, non-profit foundation for the next three years. The MoU, while primarily being directed at delivering an exceptional experience and boosting convenience to clients of both parties, also focuses on powering OBO’s journeys with quality fuels, expanding Shell Oman’s EV network, and encouraging the use of cleaner energy through the execution of sustainability-linked initiatives.

A keen supporter of OBO’s outdoor educational workshops and skill development programmes dedicated to the youth, Shell Oman is sponsoring Shell Fuel Cards for OBO’s fleet of vehicles which not only include an extensive range of Shell lubricants but also its premium fuel, Shell V-Power. As per the terms of the memorandum and in an endeavor to fortify its EV infrastructure, Shell Oman will support OBO through the installation of EV charging points at their centres in Muscat, Jebel Akhdar and Sharqiya Sands. Additionally, Shell Oman will collaborate with OBO in providing solar energy solutions reaffirming its role as a partner in the nation’s decarbonisation and net-zero emissions agenda.

Apart from access to fuel, lubricants, and EV charging points, the MoU is an integral part of Shell Oman’s CSR strategy that focuses on youth empowerment and community upskilling and will aid in the socioeconomic progress of the nation.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Dr. Mohammed Al Balushi, CEO of Shell Oman, said, “We are indeed delighted to join hands with OBO once again. This initiative, while reiterating Shell Oman’s commitment to the Shell Powering Progress strategy, is also a reflection of the inherent zeal of both parties to engage in meaningful collaborations to further the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 while simultaneously contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added saying, “While the nation’s transition to a sustainable, circular economy is a key priority area, it is also important to remember that inculcating a sense of responsibility and ethicality amongst the youth is critical to achieving these long-term objectives. By powering OBO’s innovative programmes, Shell Oman seeks to go beyond nurturing a more competitive, creative, and progressive workforce – it seeks to raise the next generation of change makers who not only reserve a deeper understanding of climate change but are innately motivated to spearhead efforts toward sustainable development.”

“Shell Oman’s 'Powering Progress' strategy is a perfect fit for what we strive to achieve here at Outward Bound Oman in terms of equipping young Omanis with the soft skills required to address the challenges that face us all. The energy transition is one of many changes that will impact the lives of us all here in Oman, and creating the next generation of skilled, agile leaders of tomorrow able to navigate through those changes is vital. We have been able to touch the lives and shape the thinking of 25,000 people in the past 14 years, and thanks to partnerships such as this with Shell Oman we will be training another 25,000 people within the next five years” Mark Evans, Executive Director of Outward Bound Oman.

With Shell Oman being one of the founding organisations of OBO, the two parties have enjoyed a deep-rooted relationship since 2009 and have worked on multiple projects aimed at helping the youth tap into their potential, capitalise on talents, and improve skills. Driven by innovation and collaboration, they will together continue to work toward community upskilling while also concentrating on the broader objectives of the country’s energy transition journey.

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Stock Exchange. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Mobility, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal that produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with more than 95.3% Omanisation rate across its workforce. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and ethically and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

Enquiries

Mahmoud Al Abri GM – Corporate Relations (Interim)

Shell Oman Marketing Company

Email: feedbackandissues-om@shell.com

Cautionary note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement, “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. “Joint ventures” and “joint operations” are collectively referred to as “joint arrangements”. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.